Offensive linemen Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig lead the way for Badgers' 2020 class of recruits

It didn’t take long for Jack Nelson or Trey Wedig to make their college decisions.
Yes, where they would attend school and play college football was an important decision and they took great consideration into the school they chose. But once they had scholarship offers from University of Wisconsin, that decision wasn’t too difficult.
Nelson, an offensive lineman from Stoughton, and Wedig, an offensive lineman from Wales, were the first two commitments and two of the highlights of the Badgers’ 2020 recruiting class. That class, which has 17 oral commitments, is expected to put pen to paper on Wednesday — the early signing period for the class runs from Wednesday to Friday.
With the recruits committed to UW heading into Wednesday, the Badgers’ 2020 class is ranked 25th in the country by Scout and ESPN, 27th by 247sports and 38th by Rivals.
Nelson and Wedig are the top two offensive line prospects in the state, according to multiple online recruiting services, and both are listed as four-star recruits. They both held their commitments to UW even as other schools tried to swing them after they’d announced their decisions.
Nelson said that once he had an offer from the Badgers, he was all set.
“If you’re a recruit offensive lineman, or any position, you want to go to a school that’s going to provide you the best opportunities,” Nelson said. “Since I was little and didn’t know anything about football, it’s always been pretty clear that big offensive linemen come out of Wisconsin. That’s always been it. If you’re an offensive linemen, UW’s the spot to be.”
Wedig said early in his recruiting process that Notre Dame was a consideration, and even after his commitment to UW, SEC programs like Georgia and Tennessee made offers. But once he got around the Badgers and UW’s campus, the program “checked all the boxes.”
“They didn’t put on a facade when we were there. It wasn’t like they were trying to put on a show or anything. They were just like, ‘Here, we’ll show you around, see what it’s like,”’ Wedig said. “Wisconsin was just genuine.”
Nelson — listed at 6-foot-7 and 270 pounds — was the first commitment to the class, making his intentions known as a sophomore. His father, Todd Nelson, was an offensive lineman for the Badgers from 1984 to '88. That connection, along with his close proximity to Madison, always made UW attractive, but he said his dad never pushed his decision.
Instead, childhood memories of Todd Nelson’s teammates and friends coming back to the area showed him the kind of bonds playing for UW can create.
Wedig — listed at 6-8 and 320 pounds — joined Nelson in the class last fall, and his stock as a prospect only continued to grow. He remembers vividly the car ride back to his home when he got his scholarship offer. He and his brother were returning from a workout when he was told by his high school coach at the time that he needed to call UW offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph. That conversation led to the offer, and Wedig practically sprinted inside to tell his mother about it.
But even as the buzz around Wedig grew, he stayed grounded and didn’t let him affect his actions.
“Any type of college kid can get kind of that swagger that they’re too cool for school or too good, and kind of try to do things differently — that never happened with Trey,” said Matthew McDonnell, Wedig’s coach at Kettle Moraine High School. “He was always our hardest-working kid, he was always humble, he was always wanting to get better, he was always getting coached and taking coaching. It was incredible. If you watched us practice, you would have no idea that he was our dude attitude-wise.”
Nelson and Wedig are part of group of five offensive line prospects the Badgers expect to sign on Wednesday. Ben Barten of Stratford, Tanor Bortolini of Kewaunee and Dylan Barrett of St. Charles, Ill., round out the O-line class that will help reload the Badgers’ line. UW will lose guards Jason Erdmann and David Moorman to graduation and may lose center Tyler Biadasz to the NFL.
Because they signed early, Nelson and Wedig became a de facto welcoming committee for the 2020 class, reaching out to other UW recruits around the country as they made their choices.
“It’s been really great to see the other kids go through the process. I’ve been able to talk with them, establish friendships with them, especially with the O-linemen,” Nelson said.
Wedig said those conversations are sometimes about football, but often are about the next steps in the process of becoming Badgers, especially the academic side.
Nelson and Wedig have become fast friends. Their high schools have scrimmaged each another the past three seasons and they’d talk before and after those exhibition games. They’ve also hung out at UW spring practices and games since committing.
They’ll get more quality time together, and their first chance to share a uniform, later this month when they head to San Antonio, Texas, to play in the Army All-American Bowl. They’re both on the West team for the Jan. 4 game.
Nelson will graduate early from Stoughton and enroll at UW in January, while Wedig will come to Madison after he graduates in the spring. While their decisions to come to UW weren’t too difficult, Wednesday’s signing day will be an “emotional day,” Wedig said.
“I don’t really know what it’s going to be like because I haven’t done it before and I haven’t seen it happen on this kind of scale, but I’ll see what happens in the moment,” he said. “I’m probably most excited to just get there and work with tons of other dudes who are just as dedicated.”
Get to know the Badgers' 2020 recruiting class
JACK NELSON
Jack Nelson, a Stoughton native, became the first member of UW’s 2020 class back in October of 2017, during his sophomore season.
The 6-foot-7, 260-pound offensive lineman was receiving interest from Iowa at the time of his commitment and now ranks as a four-star prospect by 247sports and a three-star by Rivals.
Nelson’s father, Todd Nelson, played offensive line for the Badgers in the late 80s.
TREY WEDIG
Trey Wedig committed shortly after UW’s victory over New Mexico in Week 2 of the 2018 season, starting the class off with a second highly rated offensive line prospect.
The 6-foot-7, 300-pound Kettle Moraine High product currently owns a consensus four-star rating and also held reported offers from Michigan, Notre Dame, USC, Nebraska and other Power Five programs.
DYLAN BARRETT
Dylan Barrett, a 6-foot-5, 285-pound offensive lineman from St. Charles East High in Illinois, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
Before committing off of a visit in October of 2018, Barrett also held reported offers from Iowa, Northwestern, Illinois, Purdue, West Virginia, Missouri and others.
BEN BARTEN
Ben Barten became the fourth offensive lineman and fourth total commitment to join UW’s 2020 class when he pledged in October of 2018.
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound Stratford High athlete, who’s listed as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports, could also potentially play defensive line for the Badgers. He also held reported offers from Iowa and South Dakota State.
CHIMERE DIKE
Chimere Dike, a wide receiver from Waukesha North High, added to an early run of in-state talent in UW’s 2020 class when he committed in January.
The 6-foot, 175-pound Dike, who also held an offer from Iowa State, rates as a three-star prospect by Rivals and 247sports.
COLE DAKOVICH
Less than 24 hours after Dike’s commitment, Catholic Memorial’s Cole Dakovich did the same. Both were offered by UW during a visit to Madison less than a week before joining the class.
Dakovich, a 6-foot-5, 220-pound outside linebacker, didn’t begin playing high school football until his junior year, and the Badgers were the first program to extend a scholarship offer. He rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and Rivals.
TANOR BORTOLINI
Bortolini became the Badgers’ first commitment in more than four months when he pledged to UW on May 28.
The Kewaunee High native ranks as a three-star prospect by 247sports and ESPN and a two-star recruit by Rivals.
The 6-foot-4, 270-pound offensive lineman reportedly also held offers from Miami, Iowa and Syracuse.
CADE MCDONALD
McDonald, from Hudson High, rates as a two-star prospect by 247sports and made a quick commitment in June after UW became his first FBS offer.
The 6-foot-7, 240-pound defensive end put together a strong performance at a summer recruiting camp in Madison to earn his spot in this 2020 class.
NICK HERBIG
Herbig ranks in the top 300 nationally by every major recruiting site and stands as the No. 16 outside linebacker according to 247sports’ composite.
Heading to Madison from St. Louis High in Honolulu, Hawaii, the 6-foot-2, 215-pound Herbig chose the Badgers over reported offers from Oklahoma, USC, Washington, Stanford, UCLA, Cal, Tennessee, Nebraska, Kansas State and others.
Herbig’s older brother, Nate, signed as an undrafted free agent with the Philadelphia Eagles this year after a productive career as a guard at Stanford.
JORDAN TURNER
Turner, UW’s first 2020 commitment from Michigan, rates as a three-star prospect by 247sports and made his commitment two weeks after his official visit to Madison.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound inside linebacker from Farmington, Mich., built an impressive offer list before making his decision, as he reportedly picked the Badgers over Michigan, Louisville, Purdue, Northwestern, Michigan State, West Virginia, Washington State, Kentucky, Minnesota and other Power Five schools.
MALIK REED
Reed, from Chandler (Ariz.) High, chose the Badgers over reported offers from Nebraska, UCLA, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Purdue, Washington State, Oregon State and others.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker was a consensus three-star recruit and also took official visits to Nebraska, UCLA and Arizona over the past month but opted for UW before he begins his senior year.
MAX LOFY
Lofy became the first defensive back to join UW's 2020 class, committing a month after taking an official visit to Madison in June.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound prospect earned a three-star rating by both Rivals and 247sports. He reportedly held offers from Oklahoma State, Minnesota, Kansas State, Arizona State and others.
JAMES THOMPSON JR.
James Thompson Jr., a 6-foot-5, 255-pound defensive end from Cincinnati, Ohio, orally committed to UW after attending the home opener against Central Michigan.
The Roger Bacon High School product is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and 247sports. He also had scholarship offers from Iowa State, Akron, Ball State and Navy, among others, and was receiving interest from Big Ten programs such as Michigan State, Northwestern and Purdue.
ISAAC SMITH
Isaac Smith, a 6-foot-3, 185-pound wide receiver from Collierville, Tennessee, committed during the Badgers off week between games against Central Michigan and the Big Ten Conference opener against Michigan.
Smith, who had offers from Missouri, Army and Cornell, rates as a three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star recruit on Rivals.
“It’s awesome to have Wisconsin recruit one our kids,” said Andre Lott, Smith’s coach at St. George’s Independent School. “Being in Tennessee, some schools from up there don’t get down this way, but they did. He took his visit there and took advantage of the opportunity they gave.”
PRESTON ZACHMAN
Preston Zachman, a 6-foot-2, 205-pound linebacker from Catawissa, Penn., orally committed to the Badgers after their blowout win over Michigan.
A three-star recruit on 247sports and a two-star prospect according to Rivals, Zachman is listed as an athlete by the recruiting services. He plays quarterback for his Southern Columbia Area High School team.
CAM LARGE
The Badgers won a fierce recruiting battle for Large, a tight end out of Noble and Greenough School in Massachusetts.
The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Large picked UW over at least 30 Power Five programs, including LSU and Ohio State. He said he was interested in how often the Badgers utilize their tight ends.
He's rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, 247 sports and ESPN.