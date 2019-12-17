Offensive linemen Jack Nelson, Trey Wedig lead the way for Badgers' 2020 class of recruits

It didn’t take long for Jack Nelson or Trey Wedig to make their college decisions.

Yes, where they would attend school and play college football was an important decision and they took great consideration into the school they chose. But once they had scholarship offers from University of Wisconsin, that decision wasn’t too difficult.

Nelson, an offensive lineman from Stoughton, and Wedig, an offensive lineman from Wales, were the first two commitments and two of the highlights of the Badgers’ 2020 recruiting class. That class, which has 17 oral commitments, is expected to put pen to paper on Wednesday — the early signing period for the class runs from Wednesday to Friday.

With the recruits committed to UW heading into Wednesday, the Badgers’ 2020 class is ranked 25th in the country by Scout and ESPN, 27th by 247sports and 38th by Rivals.

Nelson and Wedig are the top two offensive line prospects in the state, according to multiple online recruiting services, and both are listed as four-star recruits. They both held their commitments to UW even as other schools tried to swing them after they’d announced their decisions.

Nelson said that once he had an offer from the Badgers, he was all set.