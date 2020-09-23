 Skip to main content
Offensive lineman Jon Dietzen rejoins Badgers football team
Offensive lineman Jon Dietzen rejoins Badgers football team

Jon Dietzen’s college football career isn’t over.

The University of Wisconsin football team released its fall roster Wednesday morning, and listed on it was Dietzen, the Black Creek product who stepped away from football in February 2019 after a number of injuries had limited his playing time in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

"After a lot of thought and careful consideration, I've decided it is in my best interest to step away from football due to numerous injuries," Dietzen tweeted at the time. "This was not an easy decision, as I have enjoyed every second of my football career, especially those as a Wisconsin Badger.

"... It was an opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of the Wisconsin football team and to be able to call myself a Wisconsin offensive lineman. I will always cherish my time at this university. The bonds and relationships I've formed over the last four years are irreplaceable and I am forever grateful for everyone who's been a part of this experience."

This will be Dietzen’s final year of eligibility.

Dietzen has played in 35 games for the Badgers, and made 32 starts — 20 at left guard and 12 at tackle. Dietzen split time at left tackle in 2018 with Cole Van Lanen, who assumed the starting role last season. Dietzen gives an experienced option and both positions for the Badgers, who will have new starters at both guard spots and at center.

Safety Reggie Pearson was not on the fall roster released Wednesday. Pearson, who was a freshman last season, was fourth on the team with 60 tackles.

The Badgers open their fall training camp Wednesday morning, a month before they're scheduled to start the truncated Big Ten Conference football season

This story will be updated after a noon news conference with UW coach Paul Chryst.

