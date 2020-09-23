Offensive lineman Jon Dietzen rejoins Badgers football team

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jon Dietzen’s college football career isn’t over.

The University of Wisconsin football team released its fall roster Wednesday morning, and listed on it was Dietzen, the Black Creek product who stepped away from football in February 2019 after a number of injuries had limited his playing time in the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

"After a lot of thought and careful consideration, I've decided it is in my best interest to step away from football due to numerous injuries," Dietzen tweeted at the time. "This was not an easy decision, as I have enjoyed every second of my football career, especially those as a Wisconsin Badger.

"... It was an opportunity of a lifetime to be a part of the Wisconsin football team and to be able to call myself a Wisconsin offensive lineman. I will always cherish my time at this university. The bonds and relationships I've formed over the last four years are irreplaceable and I am forever grateful for everyone who's been a part of this experience."

This will be Dietzen’s final year of eligibility.

