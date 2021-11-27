Odd rule proves costly in Wisconsin's loss to Minnesota. Here's why it was correctly applied

MINNEAPOLIS — During the University of Wisconsin football team's first drive during its 23-13 loss to Minnesota on Saturday, the Badgers were marching down the field and faced a second-and-9 at the Gophers' 13-yard line early in the second quarter. UW quarterback Graham Mertz was brought down for a 6-yard loss by defensive lineman Boye Mafe, but Gophers defensive back Coney Durr was called for defensive holding.
The penalty resulted in a 7-yard gain for UW, which put the ball just outside the 6-yard line.
But why wasn’t it an automatic first down?
According to the NCAA rulebook, defensive holding is typically a 10-yard penalty and automatic first down. One exception: When a forward pass doesn’t cross the line of scrimmage.
According to Rule 9, Section 3, Article 4.e: “During a legal forward pass play in which the pass crosses the neutral zone, if before the pass is touched there is a contact four by Team B [the defense] beyond the neutral zone against an eligible receiver (other than pass interference), the penalty includes an automatic first down.”
Mertz didn’t throw the ball, so there was no pass to cross the line of scrimmage. The Badgers therefore were given second-and-2 at the 6-yard line. UW was flagged for illegal formation on the next play (a loss of 5 yards). Tailback Braelon Allen then caught a 4-yard pass, Mertz threw his next pass at wide receiver Chimere Dike’s feet and the Badgers settled for a 25-yard Collin Larsh field goal that tied the game 3-3.
