Observations from a strange Badgers spring football practice

“I thought we could get a good number of reps for him at safety; certainly like the way that he started spring,” Chryst said. “As you go through spring and you keep adding differnet defenses and what not, I think he’s done a pretty good job of staying up with it.

“You’re just looking at a guy that’s, in our opinion, a good football player and trying to find what might be the best fit for him.”

Williams shows promise

Redshirt freshman Amaun Williams made a few plays this week that makes it appear he could push for a spot in the rotation if he continues to improve.

Last week, he intercepted a pass from Chase Wolf during an 11-on-11 session. On Saturday he showed solid fundamentals in press coverage against a number of receivers.

“Right now, what I like out of Amaun is he's a competitor,” cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat said. “Love his mindset. He takes it really serious, he comes up every day, he’s always asking me questions.”

He’s had his down moments as well, allowing a touchdown to Chimere Dike on a jump ball last week and then was beat deep on by senior Danny Davis on Saturday, though the ball wasn’t caught. Williams’ tenacity has earned the respect of senior cornerback Caesar Williams.