Now healthy, Jon Dietzen returns to Badgers to finish career on his terms

How's he doing in his spot? Ask senior defensive lineman Isaiahh Loudermilk.

“What I’ve seen from him is what he was able to do when he was here before,” Loudermilk said. “He’s a big, big, strong guy. You can definitely tell that the year he took off he didn’t let off the gas working out or anything like that. He’s still that big, strong, fast guy and I’m excited to see what he does this year.”

Ready to go

Barring a new injury, Rudolph said he doesn't anticipate Dietzen splitting snaps as he once did.

His past injuries made getting through a week of practices and a game nearly impossible. Now, he's able to take on a full workload.

“It’ll be interesting as we jump into this and extend it to a game length. But he’s been as good as anyone, so I anticipate him rolling,” Rudolph said.

Dietzen jokes often of being the old man of the team. But with that experience comes a great deal of respect from those around him.