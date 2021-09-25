Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan leaves matchup with Badgers in third quarter

CHICAGO — Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan took a slow walk to the locker room Saturday favoring an injured leg.
The former University of Wisconsin player was injured when he was sacked by Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig in the third quarter. He stayed in the game briefly but entered the team's medical tent at the end of the drive.
It appeared that Coan's left leg was caught underneath him as he was pulled to the field by Herbig.
