 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan leaves matchup with Badgers in third quarter
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan leaves matchup with Badgers in third quarter

  • 0

The University of Wisconsin mascot has fun on Saturday outside of Soldier Field ahead of the battle between the 18th-ranked Badgers and 12th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Chicago.

CHICAGO — Notre Dame quarterback Jack Coan took a slow walk to the locker room Saturday favoring an injured leg.

The former University of Wisconsin player was injured when he was sacked by Badgers linebacker Nick Herbig in the third quarter. He stayed in the game briefly but entered the team's medical tent at the end of the drive.

It appeared that Coan's left leg was caught underneath him as he was pulled to the field by Herbig.

When Coan left the tent, he tried one warm-up throw on the sideline and reacted awkwardly. He was replaced by freshman Drew Pyne for Notre Dame's next drive.

Coan was 15 of 29 for 158 yards and led a second-quarter touchdown drive that put the Irish ahead 10-7.

He was a focal point in the lead-up to Saturday's game, even as both sides tried to downplay the storyline of him playing against his former Badgers teammates.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics