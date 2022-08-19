Notebook: How Cade McDonald fits into Wisconsin football's deep defensive line

Cade McDonald can feel things finally clicking on the football field.

The University of Wisconsin defensive end always knew what he needed to achieve on a particular play, but the raw tools necessary to do those things eluded him at times earlier in his career.

Defensive line coach Ross Kolodziej sees the Houlton native putting together what he always had mentally with improved physicality, making him yet another option on the No. 18 Badgers’ defensive line.

“As he's gotten stronger and more powerful, then he can apply and start to use and execute certain techniques better,” Kolodziej said. “So it's a credit to the way that he's approached it and continued to work incredibly hard at it. And then now that he's getting these opportunities, working to make the most of it.”

The 6-foot-6 McDonald is listed at 285 pounds, up almost 20 pounds from his true freshman weight. He says he’s the heaviest he’s ever been but still feels agile. Adding strength and power to his moves without sacrificing quickness was his goal this offseason, one that takes time and patience to achieve.

It appears to have worked. McDonald is creating penetration during 11-on-11 sessions and winning his share of one-on-one pass-rush drills this camp.

Getting playing time when the season begins still will be a challenge because McDonald is behind starters Isaiah Mullens and Rodas Johnson, as well as top reserve James Thompson Jr. But Kolodziej said McDonald’s long arms and ability to use leverage give him special traits on the line.

“It's all situational — I got a lot of guys older than me, you can't be mad about that,” McDonald said. “My time is coming. As long as I'm improving, as long as I'm ready when my name does get called, I'm fine with that.”

New turf finally settling

There are some subtle differences between the old synthetic turf playing surface at Camp Randall Stadium and its replacement installed this year, according to multiple players.

A golf analogy offers a comparison that Badgers kicker Nate Van Zelst signed onto. The old field turf was like chipping from the fairway. The new field so far has been like playing out of the rough.

No one's getting out a wedge on the newly named Barry Alvarez Field, of course, but Badgers kickers have an interest in the state of the surface.

"It took a couple days to get used to," Van Zelst said. "It's just a lot thicker than the old turf. So it's a little harder to get underneath the ball more."

The new turf, installed as part of the project that reconfigured the stadium's south end zone seating, produced a sinking feeling for the first few weeks. As in players found themselves lower compared to last year.

"Just sinking your foot in the ground like an inch or two changes your whole dynamic," punter Andy Vujnovich said. "The kickers noticed it a lot because it threw off their whole pattern."

The field has become more matted down through use in the offseason and early in camp, Vujnovich said.

"I don't notice much of a difference compared to the indoor, honestly, anymore," he said. "Or if anything, I'm used to it now."

FieldTurf, which produced the new synthetic surface, said it's from its Classic HD line. The company also manufactured fields installed at Camp Randall in 2003 and 2012.

Center/guard Tanor Bortolini said there was one level of appreciation for the new product versus what it replaced.

"I'd say it's a lot softer than the old turf," he said. "The old turf was more like running on concrete, so the falls were a lot harder. But this one's nice. It just needs to be broken in a little bit, get the first couple thousand steps across this thing and it'll be really nice and set to go."

Some things don't change, however, with artificial surfaces — especially the pellets that make up their base.

"It's just a little more rubber beads in here," safety Titus Toler said. "So if you do fall, close your eyes."

Townsend's role

Kolodziej believes he has a weapon to deploy on UW’s defensive line, but there’s been some bumps on the path to launch being achieved.

Junior end Isaac Townsend, who transferred from Oregon last summer, took some time to grasp the Badgers’ scheme but had physical tools Kolodziej knew could help. He’s battled nagging injuries that have kept him out of practice both last year and this training camp.

Kolodziej said last week Townsend is expected to be healthy soon, though he didn’t suit up for Monday’s practice. Kolodziej listed Townsend among the ends he expects to contribute this season.

“Everything with Townsend, you look at the GPS data and all that, he runs as fast or faster than linebackers,” Kolodziej said. “He's got an athleticism. … He's another guy, weight room strength numbers, he's a freaky guy in his own right. Starting camp, you really saw flashes of that being able to be dominant at the point of attack, handle my gap and role and responsibility. He's got the speed and athleticism to cover some space and pursue the ball and make big plays. So that's what I'm hoping for."

Practice open to fans Sunday

UW’s only training camp practice open to fans is slated for 3:10 p.m. Sunday at Camp Randall Stadium.

Admission is free, but there will be a children’s book drive benefiting local nonprofit groups, and fans are encouraged to donate. Fan events begin at 1:30 p.m. at the Engineering Mall, with gates to Camp Randall opening at 3:30 for those wanting to watch part of practice.