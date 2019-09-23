Safety Madison Cone and nose tackle Bryson Williams are listed as questionable on the University of Wisconsin football team’s preliminary injury report.
Williams missed last week’s game against Michigan for the eighth-ranked Badgers. Cone’s availability will be important to watch going forward as starting safeties Eric Burrell and Reggie Pearson will not be available for the first half of Saturday’s game against Northwestern after being ejected for targeting in the second half against the Wolverines.
UW takes on the Wildcats at 11 a.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Tight end Luke Benzschawel is out with a right leg injury. He hasn’t played this season.
Junior tailback Jonathan Taylor was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week on Monday. Despite missing the second quarter against Michigan due to cramping issues, he rushed for 203 yards and two touchdowns. He was the first UW player to rush for 200 yards against Michigan, and he leads the nation with 10 touchdowns this season.