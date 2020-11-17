Northwestern, Indiana set the stage for a pair of unlikely showdowns with Badgers, Buckeyes

McCaffrey led Nebraska to a 27-6 halftime lead before Penn State started to catch up thanks to more conservative play by the Cornhuskers. He completed 13 of 21 passes for 152 yards with a touchdown and an interception and added 67 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.

He took over for Adrian Martinez, who had started all of his previous 23 games but was ineffective in the Cornhuskers' first two games this season.

Either one could have a strong day Saturday against Illinois.

Last season, Martinez completed 22 of 34 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns in a 42-38 victory over Illinois and also gained 118 yards on eight carries.

4. For Indiana's Tom Allen, a day of celebration and concern.

Indiana coach Tom Allen is enjoying historic success on his way to a potential Big Ten Coach of the Year award.

Allen, who has become a favorite even among non-Hoosiers fans for his genuine sideline and locker-room emotions, had a tough personal moment during Saturday's game. His son, Thomas Allen, a redshirt junior and reserve linebacker, was carted off the field with a serious leg injury in the 24-0 victory against Michigan State.