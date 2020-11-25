Northwestern 'Fighting Rece Davises' must keep proving ESPN's Joey Galloway wrong

College football analysis, on the whole, is amazingly bland. Seeing which mascot's head Lee Corso will wear on "College GameDay" is about as controversial as it gets on any given Saturday. College athletes and coaches are almost always treated with kid gloves, as though it's high school football. No one wants to upset the kids who are trying so hard, much less their parents or the coach making $5 million a year.

I found it hilarious that Illinois trolled Nebraska and its well-earned reputation as an arrogant program via the athletic department's Twitter account after the Illini's win Saturday in Lincoln, Nebraska. Of course, someone made Illinois' social media employee delete the tweet so as not to offend Cornhusker Nation.

Face it: College football is big business, which is why they're playing through a pandemic in mostly empty stadiums. If there was no TV revenue for the schools, the Big Ten season most likely would've been canceled - and in fact it almost was until the SEC, Big 12 and ACC decided to play on without them.

They're all big boys, including Northwestern. And if some analyst doesn't think a school with a golden academic reputation like Northwestern's has enough top-level athletes to compete for a playoff spot, well, the Wildcats just have to go out and prove him wrong.

So far, so good.