Noah Burks eyes being the next Badgers OLB to make final-year statement
Noah Burks eyes being the next Badgers OLB to make final-year statement

Noah Burks photo 10-15

Outside linebacker Noah Burks returns an interception 68 yards for a touchdown last season against Northwestern. Burks was a steady force at outside linebacker this season, but the Badgers will need him to make more impact plays in 2020. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Noah Burks has watched a similar scene play out in front of him the past few seasons.

An outside linebacker on the University of Wisconsin football team enters his final year with the program, has a breakout season full of highlight plays and adds to the growing list of professionals to come from the unit. It’s the path blazed by players like T.J. Watt, Andrew Van Ginkel and Zack Baun.

After starting 12 games and playing all 14 last season, Burks believes he could be the one to make a leap in his final year, and he’s followed his predecessor’s footsteps in order to make it happen starting when the No. 16 Badgers take on Illinois on Friday, Oct. 23, at Camp Randall Stadium.

noah burks mug 10-16

Burks

“Looking at the guys in front of me who have taken their big steps their senior years, seeing how hard they worked in the offseason and all the right things when they’re at the stadium and when they’re outside of it as well,” Burks told reporters Thursday.

“Looking at myself in the mirror and seeing what they’ve been through, knowing that I have to do the same whether it’s taking care of my body or getting in the film room some more. It’s all those little details that really will separate you apart. So I’ve been trying to push myself harder in that aspect, and I think that it’s going to pay off for me this year.”

The word most commonly associated with Burks last season was consistent. He did his job well opposite of Baun, setting the edge against the run and providing pass coverage when needed.

He made a few highlight plays — his interception return for a touchdown against Northwestern helped swing that game the Badgers’ way and he recorded seven tackles, 1½ tackles for loss and half a sack in UW’s Rose Bowl loss against Oregon. With Baun on the other side of the line, and Burks getting in the flow of regular playing time, completing his assignment on a play to play basis.

But he sees his role as a playmaker expanding this season.

paul chryst mug 10-1

Chryst

“Obviously it’s a big thing, especially when you lose two huge play-makers like Chris (Orr) and Zack. Someone’s got to step up and fill those shoes. The long line of outside backers that we’ve had that have had a ton of success in this defense, I think that it definitely puts a lot of weight on my shoulders. That’s definitely something I want to fill the role of,” he said.

UW coach Paul Chryst said throughout last season that Burks’ steady play was valuable to the defense even if it may have been in less flashy ways than other outside linebackers. He said he wants to see Burks create more plays, but not lose the consistency that earned him a starting role.

“He doesn’t have to be someone that’s he not,” Chryst said.

“I think last year gave him genuine confidence. He played a lot of football and he showed up for big games and played really well. To make sure you’re at that level, and then how do you find a way to take a step forward. I like the way he’s approached it. Some guys can get to a point where they try to do too much, and I think he’s really trying to work different parts of his game, but not trying to reinvent himself.”

Burks’ role off the field has evolved almost as much as it has off of it.

As a fifth-year senior, he’s the oldest player at the outside linebacker position, and he’s played the most snaps of the group. Bobby April III, the Badgers’ outside linebackers coach, has watched Burks grow from a quiet observer into a trusted confidant.

“When I first got here, Noah was a really shy guy, not very confident in his position and in his play. I think over the few years that I’ve been here, you can see a drastic change in the way he plays, but also the way he is off the field,” April said. “He’s a guy that people lean on to get an honest answer from. He’s a no-B.S. type of guy. People really respect his opinion when he does speak up.”

The Illinois game last season was when things fully clicked for Burks, he said.

"Obviously with the outcome of the game, we didn’t like that. But I think that was the game where as a player, I started feeling a big difference in confidence on the field and the play-making ability," Burks said.

His confidence in his role on the defense and his ability as a leader has only grown from there.

While he’s got personal goals to achieve this season, he also takes seriously his post as the standard-setter for the outside linebackers.

“I’ve seen other guys lead and show younger people how we’re supposed to practice, how we’re supposed to play, kind of that mentality that you have to have,” Burks said. “I know I’ve developed that for myself, and I’ve been able to shed that among younger guys and other players around the team. We have a culture here, we’ve got to do things the right way.”

