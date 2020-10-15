Noah Burks eyes being the next Badgers OLB to make final-year statement

He made a few highlight plays — his interception return for a touchdown against Northwestern helped swing that game the Badgers’ way and he recorded seven tackles, 1½ tackles for loss and half a sack in UW’s Rose Bowl loss against Oregon. With Baun on the other side of the line, and Burks getting in the flow of regular playing time, completing his assignment on a play to play basis.

But he sees his role as a playmaker expanding this season.

“Obviously it’s a big thing, especially when you lose two huge play-makers like Chris (Orr) and Zack. Someone’s got to step up and fill those shoes. The long line of outside backers that we’ve had that have had a ton of success in this defense, I think that it definitely puts a lot of weight on my shoulders. That’s definitely something I want to fill the role of,” he said.

UW coach Paul Chryst said throughout last season that Burks’ steady play was valuable to the defense even if it may have been in less flashy ways than other outside linebackers. He said he wants to see Burks create more plays, but not lose the consistency that earned him a starting role.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

“He doesn’t have to be someone that’s he not,” Chryst said.