No practice, no game, no workouts: The life of Wisconsin football players during COVID outbreak

COVID-19 once again is proving to the University of Wisconsin football team that it cares little about routines.
The ninth-ranked Badgers were in the final day of preparation for their season opener a week ago. Players now are isolated in residence halls, apartments or hotel rooms, waiting to see if they can stop the virus’s spread among the team so it can play again.
The program announced Wednesday it was pausing team activities for at least seven days and canceling Saturday’s game at Nebraska because of elevated COVID-19 case numbers among the team’s players and staff. Eight players and eight staff members for the Badgers, including coach Paul Chryst, have tested positive between Oct. 21 and Wednesday, according to data released by the program Thursday.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said hotel rooms were being rented to separate players who live together to try to stop the spread of the virus.
Not all players who share housing will stay in a hotel, a UW spokesman said. For instance, if three players live together, only two would need their own hotel rooms while the other could stay in his residence. The hotel rooms are in the same area of the hotel to limit exposure to other guests, a university release said.
“What all of our medical people have said is one of the big issues is when you share a bathroom,” said Brian Lucas, UW’s director of football brand communications. “So it’s trying to get everyone their own living space, and that living space would include a bedroom, a bathroom, that kind of stuff.”
This is not a quarantine — the players are able to leave the hotel room when they want — but many of the daily options they’re used to are limited.
The team’s food service is offering to-go lunches and dinners, as it has throughout the season.
Players can come to the team’s facility to conduct their daily COVID-19 testing, pick up food and get sports medicine treatments. They otherwise are not permitted to be there.
Workouts are not allowed at the team facility during the seven-day pause either. Players are encouraged not to visit other gyms — either on campus or in the community — and individual workouts are recommended to be done outdoors or in their own living spaces, Lucas said.
Shutting down in-person activities for seven days means players won’t practice or train as a team until at least Wednesday, Nov. 7, significantly altering their typical in-season schedule. Meetings over Zoom and other online outlets still can happen, but watching game film or holding other meetings in person is not permitted.
Michael Moll is UW’s assistant athletic director for sports medicine and the Chief Infection Officer designated by the school to oversee testing and reporting data to the Big Ten Conference. He said he understands the mental toll isolation can take on a person.
“In some respects, it's concerning. These guys are still preparing, they're still having virtual meetings to get ready for the next opponent, so there certainly are things for them to look forward to,” Moll said. “But we have a variety of resources that we put together for them and have accessible to them as well, and they all know that.”
UW has not made players available to the media this week.
Chryst told reporters earlier this season that almost all players were taking classes online this semester, so those shouldn’t be affected by the team’s current situation.
Players who have contracted the virus are following the protocols the program put forth in June. Those include self-isolation either in their living space, an outside one that they’d prefer — like a family member’s home — or in on-campus living spaces the program has available.
Public Health Madison and Dane County receives reports of all positive tests on UW’s campus and in the athletic department. Its recommendations state individuals who test positive for the virus can stop isolating after 10 days if they are asymptomatic. Those who present symptoms are to isolate until 10 days after symptoms started so long as they’re fever-free for at least 24 hours and the symptoms are improving.
This is not the first time this year UW has had its routine affected by the pandemic. When UW’s campus shut down in mid-March, the Badgers’ were about to begin their spring practices. Those were canceled after students were sent home.
UW allowed players to return home when the Big Ten initially canceled the fall football season Aug. 11. After returning to campus, the football and men’s hockey teams were put on a two-week pause in early September after “test results dictated” a stoppage of team activities.
That two-week pause for the football team didn’t last the full 14 days — UW doctors determined that players who hadn’t tested positive and weren’t compromised through contact tracing efforts could return to workouts about a week later.
UW held its preseason practices in late September and early October while players were in classes, another break from the norm.
How the Big Ten's COVID-19 testing procedure works
There's a pre-dawn start
The testing staff arrives to the Badgers' training facility around 4:45 a.m. to start setting up. Starting at 6 a.m., there are scheduled times for players, coaches and staff to provide a sample for the testing process.
They can return to team rooms while awaiting results.
"That portion of the day adds just a tiny bit of time to their schedule," Moll said.
Testing is capped at 170 people
Under Big Ten regulations, the football team each week identifies 170 people who will be tested and can be in close contact as part of practices and games. Those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 90 days and have recovered aren't subject to testing, Moll said.
The group of 170 is considered to be Tier 1. A Tier 2 group includes other essential game personnel that aren't present on practice days but are required for games. The latter includes officials, team physicians and video staff, and they're tested both on game day and the previous day.
After a short wait, it's a quick test
Once the sample is collected, a reagent is added and the sample is placed on a card. After sitting for 15 minutes, it's inserted into a diagnostic machine that provides a result in about a minute.
The Big Ten on Sept. 30 announced partnerships with Biodesix and Quidel to manage daily rapid testing and with Maxim Healthcare Staffing Services to perform tests on all 14 football teams.
The Big Ten said it is using Quidel's Sofia 2 SARS Antigen FIA test system. This video from Quidel shows how it works:
Moll monitors the test results and reports them to the football staff to confirm who can be on the field for that day's practice or game.
There's more testing if the result is positive
A positive rapid test triggers Moll to put the subject into isolation as a polymerase chain reaction test, which is considered more accurate but takes longer, is conducted to confirm the result.
If the PCR test also is positive, the person is put into 10 days of isolation and monitoring before cardiac testing and follow-ups with physicians.
A minimum 21-day absence is required if a positive is confirmed
A confirmed positive test requires a minimum 21-day absence from competition under Big Ten protocols. That could take a football player out from one-third of the nine-game schedule if he tests positive during the season.
"The message that we've tried to encourage our student-athletes to understand is to take every precaution to try to avoid this right now," Moll said.
It's not to be confused with a vaccine
Even with the enhanced testing, Badgers officials are stressing to athletes that they need to avoid situations where they could be infected with the coronavirus or risk a long absence from competition.
"It's important to note, and I know our student-athletes have taken this to heart: In no way, shape or form is there a belief that testing is a vaccine," deputy athletic director Chris McIntosh told the Athletic Board.
"Testing gives us the ability to practice and to compete in an environment that greatly reduces or eliminates the transmission of the disease. But it does not prevent the disease. For that, we need our student-athletes and our staff and our coaches to make responsible decisions."
A 'drastically different' look is ahead for 2020 game days
McIntosh extended the precautionary message to the team's fan base.
"Games in and around Camp Randall this fall are going to look drastically different than what we've all become accustomed to," he said. "There won't be tailgates taking place around our stadium. There won't be Badgerville. The union won't look like Union South normally looks on a game day.
"We would encourage everybody to stay at home and watch the game on television and cheer us on. We'll come back in the fall of '21 in a big way and get back to normal. But we all need to participate in the role that we can to make sure that we have a chance to play. We feel good about our chance right now but there's not a guarantee."
