 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No practice, no game, no workouts: The life of Wisconsin football players during COVID outbreak
0 comments
topical top story

No practice, no game, no workouts: The life of Wisconsin football players during COVID outbreak

{{featured_button_text}}
Camp Randall gates

It's not yet known if the Badgers will be able to play their next game, set for Nov. 7 against Purdue at Camp Randall Stadium.

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

COVID-19 once again is proving to the University of Wisconsin football team that it cares little about routines.

The ninth-ranked Badgers were in the final day of preparation for their season opener a week ago. Players now are isolated in residence halls, apartments or hotel rooms, waiting to see if they can stop the virus’s spread among the team so it can play again.

The program announced Wednesday it was pausing team activities for at least seven days and canceling Saturday’s game at Nebraska because of elevated COVID-19 case numbers among the team’s players and staff. Eight players and eight staff members for the Badgers, including coach Paul Chryst, have tested positive between Oct. 21 and Wednesday, according to data released by the program Thursday.

UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said hotel rooms were being rented to separate players who live together to try to stop the spread of the virus.

Not all players who share housing will stay in a hotel, a UW spokesman said. For instance, if three players live together, only two would need their own hotel rooms while the other could stay in his residence. The hotel rooms are in the same area of the hotel to limit exposure to other guests, a university release said.

“What all of our medical people have said is one of the big issues is when you share a bathroom,” said Brian Lucas, UW’s director of football brand communications. “So it’s trying to get everyone their own living space, and that living space would include a bedroom, a bathroom, that kind of stuff.”

This is not a quarantine — the players are able to leave the hotel room when they want — but many of the daily options they’re used to are limited.

The team’s food service is offering to-go lunches and dinners, as it has throughout the season. 

Players can come to the team’s facility to conduct their daily COVID-19 testing, pick up food and get sports medicine treatments. They otherwise are not permitted to be there.

Workouts are not allowed at the team facility during the seven-day pause either. Players are encouraged not to visit other gyms — either on campus or in the community — and individual workouts are recommended to be done outdoors or in their own living spaces, Lucas said.

Shutting down in-person activities for seven days means players won’t practice or train as a team until at least Wednesday, Nov. 7, significantly altering their typical in-season schedule. Meetings over Zoom and other online outlets still can happen, but watching game film or holding other meetings in person is not permitted.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Michael Moll is UW’s assistant athletic director for sports medicine and the Chief Infection Officer designated by the school to oversee testing and reporting data to the Big Ten Conference. He said he understands the mental toll isolation can take on a person.

“In some respects, it's concerning. These guys are still preparing, they're still having virtual meetings to get ready for the next opponent, so there certainly are things for them to look forward to,” Moll said. “But we have a variety of resources that we put together for them and have accessible to them as well, and they all know that.”

UW has not made players available to the media this week.

Chryst told reporters earlier this season that almost all players were taking classes online this semester, so those shouldn’t be affected by the team’s current situation.

Players who have contracted the virus are following the protocols the program put forth in June. Those include self-isolation either in their living space, an outside one that they’d prefer — like a family member’s home — or in on-campus living spaces the program has available.

Public Health Madison and Dane County receives reports of all positive tests on UW’s campus and in the athletic department. Its recommendations state individuals who test positive for the virus can stop isolating after 10 days if they are asymptomatic. Those who present symptoms are to isolate until 10 days after symptoms started so long as they’re fever-free for at least 24 hours and the symptoms are improving.

This is not the first time this year UW has had its routine affected by the pandemic. When UW’s campus shut down in mid-March, the Badgers’ were about to begin their spring practices. Those were canceled after students were sent home.

UW allowed players to return home when the Big Ten initially canceled the fall football season Aug. 11. After returning to campus, the football and men’s hockey teams were put on a two-week pause in early September after “test results dictated” a stoppage of team activities.

That two-week pause for the football team didn’t last the full 14 days — UW doctors determined that players who hadn’t tested positive and weren’t compromised through contact tracing efforts could return to workouts about a week later.

UW held its preseason practices in late September and early October while players were in classes, another break from the norm.

How the Big Ten's COVID-19 testing procedure works

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics