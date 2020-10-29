No practice, no game, no workouts: The life of Wisconsin football players during COVID outbreak

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Michael Moll is UW’s assistant athletic director for sports medicine and the Chief Infection Officer designated by the school to oversee testing and reporting data to the Big Ten Conference. He said he understands the mental toll isolation can take on a person.

“In some respects, it's concerning. These guys are still preparing, they're still having virtual meetings to get ready for the next opponent, so there certainly are things for them to look forward to,” Moll said. “But we have a variety of resources that we put together for them and have accessible to them as well, and they all know that.”

UW has not made players available to the media this week.

Chryst told reporters earlier this season that almost all players were taking classes online this semester, so those shouldn’t be affected by the team’s current situation.

Players who have contracted the virus are following the protocols the program put forth in June. Those include self-isolation either in their living space, an outside one that they’d prefer — like a family member’s home — or in on-campus living spaces the program has available.