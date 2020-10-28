No. 9 Badgers' game at Nebraska canceled; 12 members of program tested positive in past 5 days

The University of Wisconsin football team will not play Saturday at Nebraska.
The Badgers, ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, are dealing with multiple cases of COVID-19 and cannot play. The game will be considered a no contest and will not count for either team’s record.
UW is pausing football activities for at least seven days as well, indicating the team has surpassed the thresholds set by the Big Ten Conference to practice or play game. UW said in a statement that 12 people within the program have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days.
Those 12 people include six coaches and six players. Coach Paul Chryst is one of those 12, and additional test results are pending.
“This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday,” Chryst said in a UW statement. “I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.
“I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week. But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities.”
UW, coming off a 45-7 win over Illinois in its season opener, is the first Big Ten team to have to call off a game due to COVID-19 complications.
A release sent by the university said pausing team activities was a joint decision by UW chancellor Rebecca Blank and athletic director Barry Alvarez.
Support Local Journalism
“We have said from the beginning that the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and staff members comes first,” Alvarez said in the statement. “Over the past several days we have seen a rising number of student-athletes and staff contract the virus. The responsible thing for us to do is to pause football-related activities for at least seven days.”
Alvarez and Chryst are scheduled to speak to the media via Zoom at 3 p.m. Wednesday.
The decision puts the home game against Purdue on Nov. 7 in jeopardy of being canceled as well. If the case numbers stop rising and university leadership deem it acceptable, the earliest the Badgers could be back on the practice field would be Wednesday, Nov. 4. That would give the team three days of in-person activities to prepare for the game.
State Journal sources said starting quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 after the Illinois game, as did fellow quarterback Chase Wolf. Those sources also indicated several other individuals tested positive this weekend, but their identities could not be verified.
Big Ten protocols state a team cannot practice or play for at least seven days if its seven-day rolling average of virus positivity rate surpasses 5% among players and 7.5% among the team population.
Positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of positive tests by the total number of tests administered.
UW pausing activities for at least seven days indicates its testing levels have surpassed those benchmarks. However, 12 positive tests in five days alone wouldn’t elevate the program’s metrics above the 5% and 7.5% levels if it was testing all of its 113-player roster and the 170 people allowed to be tested daily as part of its team population.
That likely means that the program wasn’t testing the full roster or population because they’d tested positive in the past. According to the CDC, an individual who recovers from COVID-19 can continue to test positive for the virus for 90 days, even if he is considered not to be contagious. So players, coaches and staff members who have had coronavirus and recovered, depending on the timeline of their diagnosis and recovery, may be removed from the testing pool.
UW’s football program hadn’t released data from its COVID-19 testing before Wednesday’s announcement. Public Health Madison and Dane County told the State Journal on Tuesday that 60 COVID-19 cases are identified as being associated with UW football between early June and Monday.
This story will be updated.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!