No. 9 Badgers' game at Nebraska canceled; 12 members of program, including Paul Chryst, tested positive in past 5 days

The University of Wisconsin football team will not play Saturday at Nebraska.

The Badgers, ranked No. 9 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, are dealing with multiple cases of COVID-19 and cannot play. The game will be considered a no contest and will not count for either team’s record.

UW is pausing football activities for at least seven days as well, indicating the team has surpassed the thresholds set by the Big Ten Conference to practice or play game. UW said in a statement that 12 people within the program have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past five days.

Those 12 people include six coaches and six players. Coach Paul Chryst is one of those 12, and additional test results are pending.

“This morning I received the news that I had tested positive via a PCR test I took yesterday,” Chryst said in a UW statement. “I informed my staff and the team this morning and am currently isolating at home. I had not been experiencing any symptoms and feel good as of this morning.

“I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week. But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities.”