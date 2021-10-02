No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in 51-14 rout of Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Spencer Petras barely had time to exhale in the second quarter. The Iowa quarterback would come off the field following a scoring drive — then immediately return after the defense forced yet another turnover.
“You sit on the bench for two seconds, you’re right back out,” Petras said.
Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two and No. 5 Iowa took advantage of seven Maryland turnovers in a 51-14 victory Friday night.
The Hawkeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) intercepted five of Taulia Tagovailoa's passes, and they outscored the Terrapins 31-0 in the second quarter as Maryland completely unraveled. The Terps (4-1, 1-1) never recovered after losing standout receiver Dontay Demus to an apparent leg injury on a kickoff return early in the second.
Iowa beat Iowa State earlier this season thanks to a plus-four turnover margin on a day the Hawkeyes were badly outgained. The matchup with Maryland was an even more extreme version of that. The Terrapins turned the ball over five times in the first half, four in the second quarter.
Tagovailoa had thrown only one interception all season — while leading the Big Ten in yards passing — but he was picked off on the Terrapins' second possession Friday in a sign of things to come. That turnover led to a field goal that opened the scoring, but Maryland responded sharply, driving 69 yards in eight plays and taking the lead on a 9-yard scoring pass from Tagovailoa to Chigoziem Okonkwo.
Iowa went ahead 10-7 on a 1-yard run by Petras on the first play of the second quarter, and then Maryland's big night — the Terps had a chance to start 5-0 for the first time since 2001 — went sour for good.
Demus, the Big Ten's leader in yards receiving, had four catches for 61 yards in the first quarter. On the kickoff after Petras' touchdown, however, he fumbled and remained on the ground injured. He eventually left on a cart, and that turnover gave Iowa the ball at the Maryland 10.
“We took an X-ray of it,” Maryland coach Michael Locksley said. “Until we get the MRI, we’re not really sure, but it’s some type of lower-body injury.”
Petras threw an 8-yard TD pass to Arland Bruce IV. Then, on the first play of the Terps' next possession, Tagovailoa's deflected pass was intercepted, and the Hawkeyes took over at the Maryland 26.
“Just undisciplined football,” Okonkwo said. “The turnovers, beating ourselves. ... That doesn’t help the defense at all. That’s really what it comes down to — turnovers, penalties, beating yourself.”
Petras made it 24-7 with a 1-yard scoring run. Then Tagovailoa's next pass was picked off at the Maryland 45. Iowa scored again on Monte Pottebaum's 2-yard run.
The final turnover of the half came on a Hail Mary by Tagovailoa on the last play. After two more interceptions in the second half — one thrown by Tagovailoa and one by his backup — Iowa now has 12 on the season. No other Big Ten team has more than five.
In the second half, Petras threw touchdown passes of 67 yards to Tyler Goodson and 7 yards to Tyrone Tracy.
Rutgers eyes upset
Since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, its games against perennially ranked Ohio State have been mismatches.
The Buckeyes have won all seven games, scoring no fewer than 49 points in any contest, including last year’s 49-27 win. It’s not surprising No. 11 Ohio State is a big favorite again heading into Saturday afternoon’s game in Piscataway, New Jersey.
What’s interesting, though, is Rutgers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) put on a performance in a 20-13 against Michigan last weekend in the Big House that indicated Ohio State (3-1, 1-0) may not totally have its way this time with the Scarlet Knights.
Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano, who served as the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer a couple of years ago, said the game didn’t change the way he felt about his team. He has believed it has been closing the gap on the traditional powers the past two seasons.
The bottom line is Rutgers has to show up and perform again.
“I think (Schiano) has done a very, very good job these past two years of getting his team ready,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “He does a good job coaching in all three phases. It is a challenge going on the road. You see what he did last year. Last week, they took (Michigan) to the fourth quarter. They played excellent defense in the fourth quarter. He has the guys believing and playing hard.”
No movement
The Mountain West said it will proceed with its membership intact, while the American Athletic Conference said it has not made any invitations to other institutions.
Multiple schools have fielded interest from the AAC about joining the conference, sources confirmed to ESPN.
Both the AAC and MWC released their statements Friday amid reports no Mountain West schools will be making the move.
The Air Force Academy was viewed by those around the MWC as the school most likely to leave for the AAC, sources told ESPN.
Extra points
Indiana travels to No. 4 Penn State on Saturday and will face its third ranked team in five weeks. All three are in the top 10. The Hoosiers are 0-11 all-time in State College. ... Illinois has not won a game since August and hosts a surging Charlotte team that is eager to knock off a Big Ten opponent. ... Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne has thrown a Big Ten-best 10 TD passes, while wide receiver Jayden Reed is averaging 146.3 all-purpose yards, ranking ninth in the nation. The No. 17 Spartans, who host Western Kentucky, are 4-0 for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2015. ... Purdue, which hosts Minnesota, is giving up 14.3 points and barely 300 yards per game, keeping two opponents out of the end zone. No team has topped the 27-point mark.
Wisconsin vs. Michigan football: 3 keys to victory, who is a key on offense for the Badgers and a prediction
WHO HAS THE EDGE
When the Badgers have the ball
The Badgers don’t have much of an identity on offense through three games. The running game has been hit and miss behind an offensive line that can’t seem to string together good plays, and quarterback Graham Mertz is struggling with accuracy and turning over the ball too frequently for the Badgers to find a rhythm.
UW players and coaches said often this week that good offense takes all 11 players doing their part each play. That’s not happening frequently enough for the Badgers. UW’s average of 5 yards per play is 10th in the Big Ten, and its average of 6 yards per passing play ranks 12 in the conference.
The 78 yards rushing UW gained last week against the Irish was the program’s lowest total since last season’s blowout loss at Iowa and second-fewest since 2017.
It won’t be easy for the Badgers to get on track against the Michigan defense. Michigan is allowing 11.8 points per game, just more than 130 yards on the ground and 171.5 yards through the air. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson is one of the best defensive players in the country, tallying 5½ sacks through four games.
Hutchinson will get a bulk of the attention in the front seven, but the Wolverines’ secondary finally is matching its recruiting rankings. Cornerback Vincent Gray and safety Brad Hawkins both have four pass breakups.
Edge: Michigan
When Michigan has the ball
Wolverines offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has found something quite effective in his third year in Ann Arbor. He was brought into the program to modernize its passing attack, but failed to give Michigan the results it wanted early in his tenure.
But Gattis has blended the downhill running schemes that Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh is known for with the spread passing game he ran at Alabama. It has resulted in a 4-0 start and an offense averaging 40.3 points per game and more than 290 yards rushing per game.
Michigan’s gaudy statistics are helped by playing two Group of Five opponents, but it rushed for 343 yards and four touchdowns against Washington in a nonconference tilt. Rutgers finally slowed Michigan’s ground attack last week (112 yards), but the Wolverines still scored two rushing touchdowns. Blake Corum (69 carries, 475 yards) and Hassan Haskins (61, 322) make up Michigan’s 1-2 punch in the backfield.
Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara only has thrown the ball 53 times in four games, but he has multiple big-play threats to target. Cornelius Johnson has eight catches for 198 yards and a touchdown. UW won’t have to contend with Michigan’s best receiver, Ronnie Bell, who is out for the season with a right knee injury.
Edge: Wisconsin
Special teams
UW allowed a kick return for a touchdown for the first time in 10 years last week, the lowlight of a poor day on special teams for the Badgers. The Wolverines’ punting unit hasn’t had a great season in terms of kicking distance, but it doesn’t allow return yardage. UW’s punt returners must catch the ball.
With the Badgers offense struggling, punter Andy Vujnovich is doing his part to keep the defense out of bad situations, averaging just less than 50 yards per punt.
Badgers kick returner Devin Chandler had two solid returns last week, but one was called back for an illegal block. He may not get many chance against Michigan, which is recording touchbacks on 80% of kickoffs.
Edge: Slightly Michigan
Trends
UW is trying to avoid its first 1-3 start under coach Paul Chryst and first since 1990, Barry Alvarez’s first year as the Badgers’ coach. The opponent that handed Alvarez’s first UW team its third loss to drop to 1-3 that season? Michigan.
UW has won five of the past seven games in this series, and three of the past four. Michigan hasn’t won at Camp Randall Stadium since 2001.
The Badgers are on a seven-game losing streak against AP Top 25 teams, its longest since a seven-game skid from 1990 to 1992.
THREE KEYS FOR THE BADGERS
1. Find Dike: The Badgers need offense in a bad way, and they haven’t been able to get one of their best receivers involved in the action so far this season. Sophomore Chimere Dike, who showed flashes of big-play ability last season after stepping into a starting role as a true freshman, has four catches for 39 yards and was held without a catch against Notre Dame. Senior Jack Dunn played 18 more snaps than Dike did against the Irish, according to Pro Football Focus. Quarterback Graham Mertz missed Dike for a deep connection down the sideline against Notre Dame, but the Badgers can’t afford another week without getting a player who was supposed to be key contributor involved.
2. Respect Hutchinson: Remember in 2019 when the Badgers played Ohio State and attempted to block Chase Young with tight ends on multiple occasions? Don’t make that mistake again with star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. While he’s not the superfreak athlete that Young is, Hutchinson is incredibly skilled and has a relentlessness to his game that gets him around the ball more often than not. UW right tackle Logan Bruss probably should be the only player trusted to be singled up with Hutchinson. Otherwise, side protection to him when needed, or use tight ends to chip. Mertz has enough to worry about without Hutchinson breathing down his neck.
3. Continue dominating defensive front: Rutgers may have given pieces of a blueprint for keeping the Wolverines rushing attack in check, and the Badgers have one of the best defensive fronts in the nation. The depth of the defensive line started paying dividends against Notre Dame, with backup defensive end Rodas Johnson providing a strip-sack in the third quarter. The linebackers’ activity in both the pass rush and stopping the run has been impressive so far, and the Badgers will need another strong showing from their front to force QB Cade McNamara to make more plays through the air this week.
THREE KEYS FOR THE WOLVERINES
1. Quick throws: UW’s linebackers and defensive linemen are getting pressure, and fast, on opposing quarterbacks. With delayed blitzes and stunts up front, quarterbacks don’t have time to sit in the pocket and wait. That’s by design, but opponents can game plan for it with quick passes to the outside, like Notre Dame did. The Wolverines need QB Cade McNamara to get rid of the ball quickly, whether they’re deep down the field to give a receiver a chance for a big play or a pass interference, or underneath to move the chains.
2. Force LBs to cover: The one nit-pick with the Badgers front seven is that the linebacker corps can be vulnerable against the pass because so often they’re faking rushes or playing close to the line. That can surrender some windows in the intermediate areas of the field, and it’s in these spaces that the Wolverines need to attack, particularly with their depth at tight end. Michigan has taken advantage of teams keeping too many big bodies on the field when it deploys 12 or 13 personnel, and the Wolverines should try to make the Badgers linebackers cover space in the passing game when possible.
3. Continue protecting the ball: UW’s offensive struggles add more importance to the defense’s goal of creating turnovers. The defense is trying to give the offense as many chances as it can to get points on the board. Michigan hasn’t lost a turnover this season, a crucial element to its 4-0 start. Michigan ball carriers have fumbled three times, but the Wolverines have recovered all three. Keep up that against the Badgers and you reduce UW’s already razor thin margin for error on offense.
SERIES HISTORY
Series: UW trails 17-51-1
First meeting: UW lost 10-6 at home in 1892
Last meeting: UW won 49-11 last season
UW's longest winning streak: Three games (1959, 1960, 1962)
UW's longest losing streak: 14 games (1965 through 1980)
THE PICKS
Colten's pick
It’s hard to imagine the Badgers offense being able to play a clean game and score enough points to beat a Michigan team that’s started the season hot. UW has lost the benefit of the doubt on that side of the ball at this point. This has the makings of so many of the Badgers’ losses to ranked teams in this stretch — the defense plays well enough to keep UW alive, but the offense can’t pay off the effort down the stretch.
Michigan 21, Badgers 17
Fans' pick
