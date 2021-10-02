 Skip to main content
No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in 51-14 rout of Maryland
COLLEGE FOOTBALL | NOTES

No. 5 Iowa forces 7 turnovers in 51-14 rout of Maryland

college football photo 10-2

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras reacts after a play against Maryland during the first half Friday in College Park, Md. 

 JULIO CORTEZ, ASSOCIATED PRESS

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Spencer Petras barely had time to exhale in the second quarter. The Iowa quarterback would come off the field following a scoring drive — then immediately return after the defense forced yet another turnover.

“You sit on the bench for two seconds, you’re right back out,” Petras said.

Petras threw for three touchdowns and ran for two and No. 5 Iowa took advantage of seven Maryland turnovers in a 51-14 victory Friday night.

The Hawkeyes (5-0, 2-0 Big Ten) intercepted five of Taulia Tagovailoa's passes, and they outscored the Terrapins 31-0 in the second quarter as Maryland completely unraveled. The Terps (4-1, 1-1) never recovered after losing standout receiver Dontay Demus to an apparent leg injury on a kickoff return early in the second.

Iowa beat Iowa State earlier this season thanks to a plus-four turnover margin on a day the Hawkeyes were badly outgained. The matchup with Maryland was an even more extreme version of that. The Terrapins turned the ball over five times in the first half, four in the second quarter.

Tagovailoa had thrown only one interception all season — while leading the Big Ten in yards passing — but he was picked off on the Terrapins' second possession Friday in a sign of things to come. That turnover led to a field goal that opened the scoring, but Maryland responded sharply, driving 69 yards in eight plays and taking the lead on a 9-yard scoring pass from Tagovailoa to Chigoziem Okonkwo.

Iowa went ahead 10-7 on a 1-yard run by Petras on the first play of the second quarter, and then Maryland's big night — the Terps had a chance to start 5-0 for the first time since 2001 — went sour for good.

Demus, the Big Ten's leader in yards receiving, had four catches for 61 yards in the first quarter. On the kickoff after Petras' touchdown, however, he fumbled and remained on the ground injured. He eventually left on a cart, and that turnover gave Iowa the ball at the Maryland 10.

“We took an X-ray of it,” Maryland coach Michael Locksley said. “Until we get the MRI, we’re not really sure, but it’s some type of lower-body injury.”

Petras threw an 8-yard TD pass to Arland Bruce IV. Then, on the first play of the Terps' next possession, Tagovailoa's deflected pass was intercepted, and the Hawkeyes took over at the Maryland 26.

“Just undisciplined football,” Okonkwo said. “The turnovers, beating ourselves. ... That doesn’t help the defense at all. That’s really what it comes down to — turnovers, penalties, beating yourself.”

Petras made it 24-7 with a 1-yard scoring run. Then Tagovailoa's next pass was picked off at the Maryland 45. Iowa scored again on Monte Pottebaum's 2-yard run.

The final turnover of the half came on a Hail Mary by Tagovailoa on the last play. After two more interceptions in the second half — one thrown by Tagovailoa and one by his backup — Iowa now has 12 on the season. No other Big Ten team has more than five.

In the second half, Petras threw touchdown passes of 67 yards to Tyler Goodson and 7 yards to Tyrone Tracy.

Rutgers eyes upset

Since Rutgers joined the Big Ten in 2014, its games against perennially ranked Ohio State have been mismatches.

The Buckeyes have won all seven games, scoring no fewer than 49 points in any contest, including last year’s 49-27 win. It’s not surprising No. 11 Ohio State is a big favorite again heading into Saturday afternoon’s game in Piscataway, New Jersey.

What’s interesting, though, is Rutgers (3-1, 0-1 Big Ten) put on a performance in a 20-13 against Michigan last weekend in the Big House that indicated Ohio State (3-1, 1-0) may not totally have its way this time with the Scarlet Knights.

Scarlet Knights coach Greg Schiano, who served as the Buckeyes’ defensive coordinator under Urban Meyer a couple of years ago, said the game didn’t change the way he felt about his team. He has believed it has been closing the gap on the traditional powers the past two seasons.

The bottom line is Rutgers has to show up and perform again.

“I think (Schiano) has done a very, very good job these past two years of getting his team ready,” Ohio State coach Ryan Day said. “He does a good job coaching in all three phases. It is a challenge going on the road. You see what he did last year. Last week, they took (Michigan) to the fourth quarter. They played excellent defense in the fourth quarter. He has the guys believing and playing hard.”

No movement

The Mountain West said it will proceed with its membership intact, while the American Athletic Conference said it has not made any invitations to other institutions.

Multiple schools have fielded interest from the AAC about joining the conference, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Both the AAC and MWC released their statements Friday amid reports no Mountain West schools will be making the move.

The Air Force Academy was viewed by those around the MWC as the school most likely to leave for the AAC, sources told ESPN.

Extra points

Indiana travels to No. 4 Penn State on Saturday and will face its third ranked team in five weeks. All three are in the top 10. The Hoosiers are 0-11 all-time in State College. ... Illinois has not won a game since August and hosts a surging Charlotte team that is eager to knock off a Big Ten opponent. ... Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne has thrown a Big Ten-best 10 TD passes, while wide receiver Jayden Reed is averaging 146.3 all-purpose yards, ranking ninth in the nation. The No. 17 Spartans, who host Western Kentucky, are 4-0 for the first time since starting 8-0 in 2015. ... Purdue, which hosts Minnesota, is giving up 14.3 points and barely 300 yards per game, keeping two opponents out of the end zone. No team has topped the 27-point mark.

