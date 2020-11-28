No. 3 Ohio State's season teeters on brink as COVID-19 spike cancels Illinois game

No. 3 Ohio State's game at Illinois on Saturday has been canceled because the Buckeyes have had a spike of COVID-19 cases this week, leaving the Big Ten's best team precariously close to being ineligible to play for the conference title.

The cancellation Friday night came about seven hours after Ohio State announced coach Ryan Day tested positive and wouldn't travel with the team to Champaign, Illinois.

The team did not fly to Illinois as scheduled Friday night so additional COVID-19 testing could be conducted in Columbus, Ohio. The revised plan was to fly up Saturday morning for a noon ET kickoff.

After returning additional positive tests, Ohio State announced the game was called. The school did not reveal how many members of the program had tested positive as has been its policy all year.

Ohio State paused all activities for the football team.

"We have continued to experience an increase in positive tests over the course of this week," Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith said in a statement. "The health, safety and well-being of our student-athlete is our main concern, and our decisions on their welfare will continue to be guided by our medical staff."