No. 10 Wisconsin football's game against Purdue canceled; 27 active COVID-19 cases in program

After canceling two games, the Badgers will play at most six regular-season games in the Big Ten Conference’s shortened season. That’s a crucial number, because it is the minimum number of games a team must play in order to be eligible for the conference championship game.

According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”

So far, the Badgers’ pair of canceled games are the only disruptions to the Big Ten’s schedule, so the average number of conference games played by all teams is still between seven and eight.

UW came into the season as the favorites to repeat as Big Ten West Division champions and throttled Illinois 45-7 in its opening game.