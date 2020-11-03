No. 10 Wisconsin football's game against Purdue canceled; 27 active COVID-19 cases in program

A COVID-19 outbreak within the University of Wisconsin football program continues to wreak havoc on its season.
The program announced Tuesday that it canceled its game against Purdue on Saturday, marking its second straight canceled game after canceling last week’s game at Nebraska due to the outbreak.
UW said in a release that three more student athletes and two more staff members have submitted positive PCR tests since Saturday, and the program has had 21 positive tests in the past seven days. There are 27 active cases within the program — 15 student-athletes and 12 staff members — since Oct. 24.
Team activities are paused indefinitely as the team battles the virus. That means all in-person workouts and instruction are prohibited, and players are only to come to UW’s facility in order to take daily COVID-19 tests, pick up food and receive sports medicine treatments. Players who have tested positive must sit out of game action for at least 21 days from their initial positive test, per Big Ten protocol.
“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement.
“We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible.”
The game against Purdue will be considered a no-contest, as the Nebraska game was, and will not count against either team’s record.
UW will provide another update of testing numbers on Saturday and Alvarez is scheduled to speak with reporters at noon. The conditions of infected players have not been released by UW due to medical privacy laws. Players have not been made available to the media since postgame interviews on Oct. 23.
Support Local Journalism
The university is still investigating what caused the outbreak. David O'Connor, UW-Madison pathology professor who operates a lab in UW Research Park, and other researchers are comparing the genetic signatures of the positive tests to each other and those within the campus community and beyond. Doing so will help them determine if the there was one entry point of the virus that then spread amongst the team or if there were multiple. It can also help them decipher where the virus likely came from, whether it was in the community, on campus, or other sources.
O’Connor said on Friday it would take about a week to answer those questions, though that timeline could change, particularly since the positive tests keep building within the football program.
After canceling two games, the Badgers will play at most six regular-season games in the Big Ten Conference’s shortened season. That’s a crucial number, because it is the minimum number of games a team must play in order to be eligible for the conference championship game.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
So far, the Badgers’ pair of canceled games are the only disruptions to the Big Ten’s schedule, so the average number of conference games played by all teams is still between seven and eight.
UW came into the season as the favorites to repeat as Big Ten West Division champions and throttled Illinois 45-7 in its opening game.
“We were very excited about the fact that we could play and I think the most dangerous thing is being anxious to get back and particularly, personally I think we’re a very good football team and I thought we performed very well. Really impressed with the fact that as you watch games, as I’ve been watching college football for the last several weeks that first game there was so many mistakes made by so many people, whether it be turnovers, penalties, etc., and we played such a clean game and to turn around and not be able to play or continue to practice right now is very disappointing and frustrating,” Alvarez said last week.
“I think the first thing you’re natural tendency is let’s get back on the field and get right back at it. But that’s where you have to put priorities in order and make sure our No. 1 concern is health and safety of our athletes and that’s the priorities that we’ll keep.”
FAQs regarding the Badgers' COVID-19 outbreak
How many Badgers have contracted COVID-19?
As of Tuesday morning, the Badgers football program has 27 active cases of COVID-19 — 15 student-athletes and 12 staff members. Another player's positive test, submitted Oct. 21, is no longer considered active as his isolation period has ended.
The program only identified one of those cases, saying head coach Paul Chryst has contracted the virus. Sources told the State Journal that offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph and quarterbacks Graham Mertz (above) and Chase Wolf were among those to test positive.
UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said during a news conference Wednesday that the program had one positive test in the first few weeks of daily testing. Then one student-athlete tested positive on Wednesday, Oct. 21, followed by 26 more people within the program between Oct. 24-Nov. 3.
Why is Saturday’s canceled game at Nebraska a no contest if the Badgers aren’t at “red/red” levels?
Because UW’s decision was based on its COVID-19 testing numbers, the game is considered a no contest and won’t be counted on either team’s record.
Big Ten protocols state that games are considered no contests if they’re canceled due to a program reaching what has been called “red/red” levels. Those levels are defined as a seven-day rolling average of a team’s positivity rate over 5%, and a seven-day rolling average of a team population positivity rate over 7.5%
UW officials have stated that the Badgers are at “orange/red” levels, meaning they have an average team positivity rate between 2-5% and an average team population positivity rate over 7.5%.
Per Big Ten protocols, a program must “proceed with caution and enhance COVID-19 prevention” and “consider viability of continuing with scheduled competition” if it reaches “orange/red” levels. Alvarez said UW decided to pause its team activities and cancel the Nebraska game to stop the spread of the virus and “get their arms around it.”
Will they schedule another game?
No.
When the Big Ten debuted its truncated schedule calling for nine games in nine weeks, the lack of open dates eliminated chances to reschedule games during the regular-season window. UW and Nebraska won’t play this weekend and will not make the game up.
Nebraska requested Thursday that the Big Ten change its ruling about allowing non-conference games in an attempt to play a game Saturday against Tennessee-Chattanooga. The conference denied the request.
The canceled game against Purdue will also not be rescheduled.
Does Illinois’ team have COVID-19 cases after playing the Badgers?
Yes.
Illinois announced Saturday morning that quarterback Brandon Peters and tight end Griffin Moore tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. Both players will be out of game action for 21 days.
"Contact tracing also sidelined several other players for (Saturday) and next week's game against Minnesota," a release from the program read.
Illinois lost its season opener 45-7 to UW at Camp Randall Stadium.
Will the Badgers play next week?
No.
UW was slated to host Purdue on Nov. 7. The Badgers' announced Tuesday the game was canceled as the virus continued to spread among the team.
The Badgers’ pause on team activities is now an indefinite pause, according to a team release.
Coach Paul Chryst will not be allowed to be around the team until at least Nov. 5 because he must complete an isolation period before returning to in-person coaching.
Why do the players who have contracted the virus have to sit out 21 days?
The Big Ten requires that players wait at least 14 days from their initial diagnosis to go through a cardiac screening that can clear them to start working back toward competition. The league also built in seven more days for players to build back toward competition after being cleared in the cardiac testing.
The 21-day break from game action is the longest league protocol among the Power Five conferences.
Jim Borchers, the team physician at Ohio State who was co-chair of the Big Ten’s return to competition medical subcommittee, said experts told the conference that cardiac testing and evaluation couldn’t start until two weeks after diagnosis.
However, this 21-day layoff has come under scrutiny this week.
A report published in the Journal of the American Medical Association found little evidence of myocarditis in COVID-positive college athletes who had mild or no symptoms. The report didn’t recommend cardiac testing to the level the Big Ten is conducting.
Alvarez (above) told Sports Illustrated that the Big Ten should “reevaluate” the protocol.
Can the Badgers still make the Big Ten championship game?
Yes, but they can’t miss any more games.
The conference changed its divisional tiebreakers for this season, and those modifications will now be necessary considering at least two teams — UW and Nebraska — won’t complete the eight-game regular-season slate.
According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”
How are the players doing? Are they symptomatic?
UW is not releasing updates regarding individual players’ illness and has not said whether some or all have experienced symptoms of COVID-19.
During a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday, Chryst said he felt fine physically.
In an effort to stop the spread of the virus, players are isolating themselves in their living spaces. UW has secured hotel rooms to separate those who live together.
The football team is not to come to the team’s facility other than for daily COVID-19 testing, picking up food, and sports medicine treatment. No workouts are allowed, and the program has discouraged players from going to other gyms on campus or in the community.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.