No. 10 Wisconsin football's game against Purdue canceled; 27 active COVID-19 cases in program
breaking topical top story

Groshek vs. Illinois

Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek (37) is tackled by Illinois' Delano Ware (15) in the season opener. UW will host Purdue this weekend after canceling last week's game at Nebraska due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

A COVID-19 outbreak within the University of Wisconsin football program continues to wreak havoc on its season.

The program announced Tuesday that it canceled its game against Purdue on Saturday, marking its second straight canceled game after canceling last week’s game at Nebraska due to the outbreak.

UW said in a release that three more student athletes and two more staff members have submitted positive PCR tests since Saturday, and the program has had 21 positive tests in the past seven days. There are 27 active cases within the program — 15 student-athletes and 12 staff members — since Oct. 24.

Team activities are paused indefinitely as the team battles the virus. That means all in-person workouts and instruction are prohibited, and players are only to come to UW’s facility in order to take daily COVID-19 tests, pick up food and receive sports medicine treatments. Players who have tested positive must sit out of game action for at least 21 days from their initial positive test, per Big Ten protocol.

“I share in the disappointment of our student-athletes and staff,” UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said in a statement.

“We have seen a level of improvement in our testing numbers, but not enough to give us confidence to resume normal activities and play our game on Saturday. We will continue to test regularly, take the proper health-related precautions and look forward to getting our team back on the field as soon as possible.”

The game against Purdue will be considered a no-contest, as the Nebraska game was, and will not count against either team’s record.

UW will provide another update of testing numbers on Saturday and Alvarez is scheduled to speak with reporters at noon. The conditions of infected players have not been released by UW due to medical privacy laws. Players have not been made available to the media since postgame interviews on Oct. 23. 

The university is still investigating what caused the outbreak. David O'Connor, UW-Madison pathology professor who operates a lab in UW Research Park, and other researchers are comparing the genetic signatures of the positive tests to each other and those within the campus community and beyond. Doing so will help them determine if the there was one entry point of the virus that then spread amongst the team or if there were multiple. It can also help them decipher where the virus likely came from, whether it was in the community, on campus, or other sources. 

O’Connor said on Friday it would take about a week to answer those questions, though that timeline could change, particularly since the positive tests keep building within the football program.

After canceling two games, the Badgers will play at most six regular-season games in the Big Ten Conference’s shortened season. That’s a crucial number, because it is the minimum number of games a team must play in order to be eligible for the conference championship game.

According to a Big Ten policy put in place this season, “a team must play at least six games to be considered for participation in the championship game. However, if the average number of conference games played by all teams falls below six, then teams must play no less than two fewer conference games than the average number of conference games played by all teams to be considered.”

So far, the Badgers’ pair of canceled games are the only disruptions to the Big Ten’s schedule, so the average number of conference games played by all teams is still between seven and eight.

UW came into the season as the favorites to repeat as Big Ten West Division champions and throttled Illinois 45-7 in its opening game.

alvarez mug 11-1

Alvarez

“We were very excited about the fact that we could play and I think the most dangerous thing is being anxious to get back and particularly, personally I think we’re a very good football team and I thought we performed very well. Really impressed with the fact that as you watch games, as I’ve been watching college football for the last several weeks that first game there was so many mistakes made by so many people, whether it be turnovers, penalties, etc., and we played such a clean game and to turn around and not be able to play or continue to practice right now is very disappointing and frustrating,” Alvarez said last week.

“I think the first thing you’re natural tendency is let’s get back on the field and get right back at it. But that’s where you have to put priorities in order and make sure our No. 1 concern is health and safety of our athletes and that’s the priorities that we’ll keep.”

FAQs regarding the Badgers' COVID-19 outbreak

