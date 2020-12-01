No. 10 Hoosiers will face Badgers with backup QB after losing starter Michael Penix Jr. to knee injury

He stayed on the ground for several minutes as players walked down the sideline to gather around. When Penix finally did get up, he couldn't put any weight on the leg.

“It was a tough moment because as Michael went out of bounds, I didn’t think anything of it," Allen said. “Then I look up and they're taking him off the field."

Now it's Tuttle's turn.

The California native, who some recruiting services considered a top-five pro-style quarterback out of high school, transferred to Indiana in the spring of 2019 after never taking a snap for the Utes. He finished third, behind Penix in Ramsey in the Hoosiers quarterback derby that fall and appeared in just five games last season.

But Tuttle showed his mettle Saturday by finishing a touchdown drive on his second snap and hooking up with Peyton Hendershot for a 2-point conversion on his first pass. He helped seal the victory and Indiana's first back-to-back winning seasons in conference play since 1987-88.