No. 10 Badgers' kickoff time at Michigan revealed

The University of Wisconsin football team will be under the lights next week at Michigan.

The No. 10 Badgers will take on the No. 23 Wolverines at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, marking UW’s second night game in the first four weeks of the season. The game will be televised on ABC.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

UW is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in its football program. As of Saturday, there were 22 active cases of the virus on the team, 12 players and 10 staff members. The Badgers canceled their game last week against Nebraska due to their COVID-19 cases, and UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said the program will decide on Tuesday whether it can host Purdue on Saturday.

The UW-Michigan series is lopsided toward the Wolverines historically, but has been an even matchup in the past 15 years. Michigan leads the all-time series 51-16-1, but the Badgers are 6-4 in the past 10 matchups, including last season’s 35-14 win at Camp Randall. UW last beat Michigan on the road in 2010.

FAQs regarding the Badgers' COVID-19 outbreak

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.