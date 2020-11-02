 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 10 Badgers' kickoff time at Michigan revealed
0 comments
topical top story

No. 10 Badgers' kickoff time at Michigan revealed

{{featured_button_text}}

The University of Wisconsin football team will be under the lights next week at Michigan.

The No. 10 Badgers will take on the No. 23 Wolverines at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, marking UW’s second night game in the first four weeks of the season. The game will be televised on ABC.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

UW is currently dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in its football program. As of Saturday, there were 22 active cases of the virus on the team, 12 players and 10 staff members. The Badgers canceled their game last week against Nebraska due to their COVID-19 cases, and UW athletic director Barry Alvarez said the program will decide on Tuesday whether it can host Purdue on Saturday.

The UW-Michigan series is lopsided toward the Wolverines historically, but has been an even matchup in the past 15 years. Michigan leads the all-time series 51-16-1, but the Badgers are 6-4 in the past 10 matchups, including last season’s 35-14 win at Camp Randall. UW last beat Michigan on the road in 2010.

FAQs regarding the Badgers' COVID-19 outbreak

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics