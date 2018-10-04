Try 1 month for 99¢
Nick Saban, Paul Chryst, UW football vs. Alabama, State Journal photo
Alabama coach Nick Saban and UW coach Paul Chryst greet each other at midfield after the Crimson Tide's victory on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2015 in Arlington, Texas.

 M.P. KING — State Journal

Alabama football coach Nick Saban topped USA Today’s annual coaching salary database again, with a total pay package of $8.3 million. The compensation was down from last year, when Saban topped the list at more than $11 million, including a $4 million bonus that Alabama called a “contract extension signing incentive.”

Saban, 66, led Alabama to its fifth national title in 10 years last season. He signed an eight-year, $74.4 million contract extension in July to coach through the 2025 season.

Ohio State’s Urban Meyer moved up to No. 2 on this year’s list, which was released Wednesday, with a total payout of $7.6 million.

Rounding out the top five in total pay this year were Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh at $7.504 million, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher at $7.5 million and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn at $6.7 million.

The University of Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst is 29th at $3.75 million.

