Alabama football coach Nick Saban topped USA Today’s annual coaching salary database again, with a total pay package of $8.3 million. The compensation was down from last year, when Saban topped the list at more than $11 million, including a $4 million bonus that Alabama called a “contract extension signing incentive.”
Saban, 66, led Alabama to its fifth national title in 10 years last season. He signed an eight-year, $74.4 million contract extension in July to coach through the 2025 season.
Ohio State’s Urban Meyer moved up to No. 2 on this year’s list, which was released Wednesday, with a total payout of $7.6 million.
Rounding out the top five in total pay this year were Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh at $7.504 million, Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher at $7.5 million and Auburn’s Gus Malzahn at $6.7 million.
The University of Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst is 29th at $3.75 million.