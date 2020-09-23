NFL rallies around former Badgers star James White after death of father

“My heart’s been heavy all day thinking about him,” Wilson said. “This year’s been a tough year as a whole and a lot of people that we know (are impacted) and people just going through so much. But James, I’m praying for you man.”

A soft-spoken presence in New England’s locker room, White is best known for scoring three touchdowns, including the game-winner in the Patriots’ comeback Super Bowl win over Atlanta in the 2016 season. But he is one of the most-respected players on the roster, evidenced in him being named a team captain each of past three seasons.

“There are few people that come into your life that do EVERYTHING the right way. James is one of them,” Tampa Bay quarterback and former teammate Tom Brady wrote in an Twitter post. “Kind, gentle, loving, fiercely competitive and hardworking. His parents raised an amazing son. And we are all grieving with James as he is going through this difficult time. Love you my friend.”

Prior to the season, White spoke at length about conversations he remembered having growing up with his father about interacting with police that have resonated with him in recent months in the midst of social justice protests that followed the shooting deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake and others.