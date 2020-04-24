NFL draft: New Orleans Saints trade up, draft ex-Badger Zack Baun in third round

Baun did not have any injuries reported at the combine or in the weeks after.

Baun doesn’t fit the prototype for either inside or outside linebacker at the NFL level. He has pass-rush skills and the speed to get around tackles, but he doesn’t have the size of a traditional edge defender. He has the speed to play inside, but hasn’t done it at the college level.

Baun also submitted a diluted urine test at the NFL scouting combine. Baun told the league the diluted sample was due to consuming too much water in an effort to keep his weight up, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported teams believed him and didn’t think it was an issue.

But the Saints saw enough in Baun to give up a future third-round pick to move up and pick him, and he’ll be a versatile piece of a defense that ranked seventh in total defense last season.

Baun’s selection marks the fifth consecutive draft in which a Badgers outside linebacker has been selected. Andrew Van Ginkel was selected in the fifth round last year, Jack Cichy was picked in the sixth round in 2018, T.J. Watt (first) and Vince Beigel (fourth) were chosen in 2017, and Joe Schobert was the first pick in the fourth round in 2016.