NFL draft: Former Badgers must wait another day to be picked

The Chiefs, who won the Super Bowl in February, were linked to running backs with the final pick in the first round, and chose Edwards-Helaire, who had a breakout season as a rusher and a receiver for the College Football Playoff-champion Tigers.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

Baun — an intriguing prospect at linebacker after posting 12½ sacks last season for UW — may have dropped from his late-first-round projection because teams aren’t exactly sure how he’ll fit their schemes.

Throughout the draft process, the Brown Deer native has been doing field drills as an inside linebacker, despite playing outside linebacker for the Badgers. He doesn’t have prototypical size to be an outside linebacker in the pros, and most analysts see him as a situational pass-rusher. Teams may not have wanted to spend first-round capital on an in-between player, even if Baun’s versatility will be an asset for teams down the road.

Baun also submitted a diluted urine sample at the NFL combine, which may have affected his draft standing. Baun told the league the diluted sample was due to consuming too much water in an effort to keep his weight up, and ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported teams believed him and didn’t think it was an issue.