NFL draft: Ex-Badger Zack Baun antsy, but ready for changes coming

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The warnings his friends and former teammates gave him have borne out.

The last few weeks have been the longest of Zack Baun’s life.

The University of Wisconsin linebacker was told that the time between UW’s pro day (March 11) and the start of the NFL draft, slated for Thursday, April 23, was going to be tough. Even aside from the current state of the world, Baun’s felt the days drag on.

His anticipation for the draft and his readiness for the challenges ahead can only do so much to balance out the patience he’s required to show at this time.

“I really got hints from linebackers in the past and guys that have done it before. They really laid it out very well for me. They told me that (this time) would seem like the longest month-and-a-half of my life and that’s what it’s been,” Baun said. “It’s been hard. It’s really been all I think about lately.”

Baun’s goal for the 2019 football season — which saw the Badgers post a 10-4 record and play in the Rose Bowl — was to put himself in a position to be drafted. He didn’t have a round or selection in mind, but he wanted his senior year to be good enough to hear his name called.