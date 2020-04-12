NFL draft: Ex-Badger Zack Baun antsy, but ready for changes coming

The warnings his friends and former teammates gave him have borne out.
The last few weeks have been the longest of Zack Baun’s life.
The University of Wisconsin linebacker was told that the time between UW’s pro day (March 11) and the start of the NFL draft, slated for Thursday, April 23, was going to be tough. Even aside from the current state of the world, Baun’s felt the days drag on.
His anticipation for the draft and his readiness for the challenges ahead can only do so much to balance out the patience he’s required to show at this time.
“I really got hints from linebackers in the past and guys that have done it before. They really laid it out very well for me. They told me that (this time) would seem like the longest month-and-a-half of my life and that’s what it’s been,” Baun said. “It’s been hard. It’s really been all I think about lately.”
Baun’s goal for the 2019 football season — which saw the Badgers post a 10-4 record and play in the Rose Bowl — was to put himself in a position to be drafted. He didn’t have a round or selection in mind, but he wanted his senior year to be good enough to hear his name called.
He proceeded to have one of the best seasons in UW history as a pass rusher. His 12½ sacks last year are third-most in a single season by a Badger, and he tallied 76 total tackles, an interception for a touchdown and two forced fumbles. He became the first UW linebacker to earn consensus All-American honors
NFL draft analysts took notice and Baun ascended in their projections. After strong performances at the NFL scouting combine and UW’s pro day, he’s slotted as a late-first or early-second round selection by a number of major outlets.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically altered Baun’s pre-draft process. NFL teams’ personnel are not permitted to travel to or host potential draftees. So instead of crisscrossing the country to visit teams’ facilities and meet with coaches and general managers, Baun’s days are limited to working out at his apartment and doing virtual meetings.
“I’ve got a pretty tight-packed schedule with calls,” Baun said. “It’s just (the calls), eat, sleep, play video games, do whatever to keep myself busy.”
While the circumstances aren’t quite what Baun expected, he’s enjoyed the first steps of being a professional athlete in that he can solely focus on football.
Baun’s a unique prospect for NFL teams. He stands 6-foot-2, weighs 238 pounds, and has speed and explosiveness that evaluators rave about. However, he poses a question for pro coaches as to where Baun fits best. He played outside linebacker for the Badgers and developed pass-rushing skills, but many teams who have interviewed him want him to move to inside linebacker.
He did well at inside linebacker at the Reese’s Senior Bowl, per scouts’ reports, and was solid during field drills at the combine. Baun said he believes he showed the necessary versatility to play wherever an NFL team wants him to.
During virtual meetings with teams, Baun says he watches film with coaches and discusses what he can do and where he can fit into pro schemes. It’s not always easy for Baun to sell himself because he’s humble by nature, but he’s adjusting.
“You’re competing, it’s a job interview, and there’s other people wanting the same spot you do, so you’ve got to get over the humble factor and give praise when it’s needed,” he said. “This time is about me showcasing what I can do.
“That’s something I tell teams — my trajectory is so far up right now. I know that my best football is ahead of me. That’s kind of my mantra, just always getting better, always reaching for higher goals.”
Baun said he’ll get together with some family members to watch the draft, forgoing a large party due to rules against gatherings of 10 or more people during the pandemic. He said he’ll set up some kind of video call to create a virtual party for friends and extended family.
He doesn’t think waiting through the draft will be too hard because he’s focused on how his life is going to change.
“Moving, getting used to a new city, a new team, just being a pro … It’s definitely going to be different,” Baun said. “It’s something I’ve literally imagined my whole life, like, ‘What would life be if I could just play football and not have to go to school or do other things?’ And now I’m here.
“It’s definitely worth the grind that I’ve put in.”
Here's how NFL draft analysts see former Badgers' prospects
JONATHAN TAYLOR, RB
No running back in college football history had the production Taylor had in his three years with the Badgers. His 6,174 career rushing yards are the most in Football Bowl Subdivision history in three seasons, and he accounted for 55 career touchdowns.
Taylor’s best skills, per Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network, are his patience and vision as a runner. It’s difficult to teach running backs to press the line of scrimmage and then explode through a hole once it’s created, but Taylor has been doing that since he was a freshman for the Badgers. Crabbs also noted Taylor’s balance and ability to continue moving forward through contact as strengths.
According to Matt Miller, Bleacher Report’s NFL draft analyst, the biggest concerns attached to Taylor are durability and fumbling. Taylor never missed a game through three seasons at UW, but 926 career carries to go with 42 catches amount to a lot of wear-and-tear on a body. He had 18 fumbles in his UW career, including six this season.
Taylor eliminated all doubt about his speed by running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, and by multiple accounts was impressive in his interviews. Taylor can't shake any concerns teams may have regarding his college workload, but he showed his physical capabilities and likely moved himself up teams' draft boards.
Combine measurements: 5 feet, 10¼ inches; 226 pounds; 9½-inch hands; 31⅛-inch arm length; 75⅜-inch wingspan
Combine testing: Bench, 17 reps; 4.39-second 40-yard dash (first among RBs at Combine, fastest by UW RB ever, fourth-fastest time by UW player ever); 36-inch vertical jump; 123-inch broad jump (10 feet, 3 inches); 7.01-second three-cone drill; 4.24-second 20-yard shuttle.
ESPN: No. 3 running back, No. 28 overall.
The Draft Network: No. 3 running back, No. 33 overall.
CBS: No. 1 running back, No. 24 overall.
Bleacher Report: No. 3 running back
Pick range: Late first round to mid-second.
TYLER BIADASZ, C
Biadasz may have taken a risk last year when he decided to return for his redshirt junior season — many draft evaluators thought he could’ve been a second- or third-round pick if he declared for the 2019 draft. That risk paid off, as Biadasz stayed healthy, became a consensus All-American, and UW’s first Rimington Award winner as the nation’s best center.
He put together a strong season individually while also making all the line calls for UW’s pro-style offense, a skill that directly applies to what NFL centers are asked to do. ESPN’s draft guru Mel Kiper wrote last month that Biadasz’s quickness and ability to pull set him apart, and that he improved each season he was at UW.
However, offseason hip surgery before his final season at UW affected his play, according to The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs. He wrote last month that Biadadz showed regression this season. "He's going to have to recapture his functional mobility and technique of his early days at Wisconsin if he is to reach his potential," Crabbs wrote.
Biadasz couldn't compete in drills at the Combine due to a shoulder surgery. He is expecting to be ready for April OTAs with whichever NFL team drafts him. That may hurt his standings in the eyes of NFL teams due to his injury history, but he showed "impressive" knowledge in interviews, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper.
He may have to wait longer to hear his name called than he originally expected, but if Biadasz can get healthy, he still projects as a Day 1 starter in the NFL.
Combine measurements: 6 feet, 3⅝ inches; 314 pounds; 10-inch hands; 32¼-inch arms; 79⅞-inch wingspan.
Combine testing: Did not participate in drills
ESPN: No. 2 center, No. 58 overall.
The Draft Network: No. 10 interior offensive lineman, No. 121 overall.
CBS: No. 14 offensive lineman, No. 70 overall.
Bleacher Report: No. 8 interior offensive lineman.
Pick range: Third-fourth round
ZACK BAUN, OLB
No UW player’s draft stock rose more this season than Baun’s, as his second season as a starter was outstanding. Baun earned All-American honors after tallying 76 total tackles, 19½ for loss, and 12½ sacks.
"I really love Baun's versatility and motor. He plays with great effort and has some shock in his hands coming off the edge," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote in late January. "Injuries have limited him over his college career, but NFL evaluators are starting to see his upside, especially after a strong Senior Bowl week. He is instinctive and has some quickness to his game."
The Draft Network’s Benjamin Solak wrote that Baun’s strengths include a quick first step, snap anticipation, rush moves and high motor.
Baun needs those attributes to compensate for his lack of size — at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Baun will need to add weight to his frame without losing his speed in the NFL. Solak wrote that Baun needs to improve his bend around the edge to be an effective NFL rusher.
Baun showed his quickness at the Combine with top-five performances in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle, and was able to discuss his versatility with teams. Many mock drafts have Baun drafted late in the first round.
Combine measurements: 6 feet, 2⅜ inches; 238 pounds; 9⅝-inch hands; 32¾-inch arm length; 78¼-inch wingspan
Combine testing: Bench, 24 reps (third-most for LB at Combine); 4.65-second 40-yard dash; 32.5-inch vertical jump; 115-inch broad jump (9 feet, 7 inches); 7.0-second 3-cone drill; 4.31-second 20-yard shuttle
ESPN: No. 2 outside linebacker, No. 37 overall.
The Draft Network: No. 4 edge player, No. 27 overall.
CBS: No. 4 linebacker, No. 35 overall.
Bleacher Report: No. 4 linebacker
Pick range: Late first to early second
QUINTEZ CEPHUS, WR
Cephus declaring for the draft was somewhat of a surprise, but he had a strong season as UW’s No. 1 receiver. His 59 catches for 901 yards and seven touchdowns were all team-highs. Cephus is part of a loaded class at wide receiver, one that could produce as many as seven first-round picks.
Writing early in the season, Crabbs noted Cephus’ ability to adjust to balls in the air and shield defenders while making a catch. Cephus also ran a wide range of routes from the outside and in the slot — versatility that will help him at the next level.
Cephus ran a 4.73-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, which was in the bottom third of receivers, but he posted the most reps on bench and was in the top 10 in the vertical leap and three-cone drill. Cephus made up for his slow 40 time with a 4.56-second run at UW's pro day, but his college tape will need to be his biggest sell.
Combine measurements: 6 feet, ⅞ inch; 202 pounds; 8¾-inch hands; 32⅛-inch arm length; 77-inch wingspan.
Combine testing: Bench, 23 reps (first among receivers, UW WR record); 4.73-second 40-yard dash; 38½-inch vertical jump; 124-inch broad jump (10 feet, 4 inches); 7.2-second 3-cone drill; 4.33-second 20-yard shuttle
ESPN: No. 29 wide receiver, No. 176 overall
The Draft Network: No. 15 wide receiver, No. 127 overall.
CBS: No. 30 wide receiver, No. 197 overall
Bleacher Report: No. 27 wide receiver
Pick range: Day 3 (rounds 4-7), with late round 3 a possibility
CHRIS ORR, ILB
In his first full season as a starter, Orr showed what he could do as a pass rusher and as a leader for UW. He had 78 total tackles and 11½ sacks to go with five pass breakups, eight quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
In a midseason evaluation, Crabb wrote that Orr has a knack for delivering explosive hits and his dense frame helps get ball-carriers to the ground. He also has shown a high motor and pursues well to the ball.
Orr rarely showed his pass coverage abilities in UW's scheme and is undersized for an NFL inside linebacker. He had a tremendous showing at the Badgers' pro day, one of the few that was complete before the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to cancel.
Orr could get taken with a late-round pick, or be a sought-after undrafted free agent immediately after the draft.
UW pro day testing: 4.65-second 40-yard dash, 4.08-second 20-yard shuttle, 6.99-second three-cone drill; 9-foot, 2-inch broad jump; 36½-inch veritcal; 20 reps on bench
ESPN: N/A.
The Draft Network: No. 33 linebacker, No. 346 overall
CBS: N/A.
Bleacher Report: No. 48 overall linebacker
Pick range: Sixth-seventh.
JASON ERDMANN, OL
Erdmann showed versatility throughout his UW career, playing multiple positions. He showed he could play both guard spots and at center.
At UW's pro day, Erdmann ran a 5.5-second 40-yard dash on his first attempt, but pulled up with an apparent leg muscle injury on his second try. He completed 21 bench reps, but didn't participate in other drills.
Erdmann's pro chances are as an undrafted free agent.
ESPN: N/A.
The Draft Network: N/A.
CBS: N/A.
Bleacher Report: N/A.
Pick range: Undrafted.
