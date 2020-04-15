NFL draft: Ex-Badger Chris Orr using smarts to make up for where tape lacks

Chris Orr has heard enough stories to understand things aren’t always what they appear in NFL draft season.
The former University of Wisconsin linebacker has had virtual interviews with dozens of pro teams in the past month, and they’ve all ended with positive feedback about Orr’s chances in the league.
But Orr — who’s projected as a late-round pick in the NFL draft, which starts April 23 — knows the signs of a team truly interested.
“It’s kind of crazy. They never really give you a solid answer as in, ‘We think we can get you this round,’ but some people let you know, ‘Man, you’re one of our top guys, in that top percentile of the guys we’re looking at,’” Orr said. “You can also tell by how often you’re talking to them or how often they’re talking to your agent, and just the flow of the conversation. Some people are showing you more stuff, some are showing you less.”
That isn’t always the case though, Orr says, as he’s heard numerous tales of players being drafted by teams they’d barely heard from during the predraft process.
Orr will have to wait to see if a team decides to pull the trigger and select him after a five-year stint at UW. He played in 50 career games despite a torn ACL ending his 2016 season after one snap, and developed into an All-Big Ten inside linebacker as a senior.
Part of Orr’s ascent last season was his role in the Badgers’ pass rush. After posting 2½ sacks in his first four seasons on the roster, Orr tallied 11½ in 2019, pairing with outside linebacker Zack Baun (12½) to become the first UW teammates to record 10 or more sacks apiece in the same season since 1996.
NFL teams have told Orr they like his pass-rushing chops, and having that on his resume adds to the versatility he brings to a roster.
“They talk about it a lot, especially in third-down situations, some people have their different packages or schemes where they get their best pass-rushers out there, and they talk about me being in that group. Especially from the interior,” Orr said. “That’s definitely a part of my game that I want to keep sharpening and using my entire career.”
Those skills have also proven to be a double-edged sword for Orr. Because he was so effective getting to the passer — and how Orr was used in coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defensive schemes at UW — Orr doesn’t have as much game film showing his skills coverage large areas of the field.
He says he’s trying to show teams that he can fulfill those roles through his understanding of the game.
“I’m a football geek. I love to break down other peoples’ film and I sometimes put on random football games and try to figure out what kind of defense they’re in … based on what everybody’s doing,” Orr said. “I just let them know I’m comfortable in pretty much any and everything. I know football inside and out, so I know the different coverages that they’re talking about.
“The majority of football is knowing what you’re doing and how you’re doing it.”
Orr was able to answer questions about his speed and athleticism at UW’s pro day, one of the few major-school pro days that was completed before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down a majority of them.
After graduating from UW with a master’s degree in December, Orr returned to his hometown of DeSoto, Texas, and he’s been training in nearby Midlothian. He says he’s hunkered down, save for on-field workouts, and using an at-home weight set to get workouts in.
Although his draft process is unique to most due to the circumstances, Orr is still getting guidance from family members like his brothers, Zach and Terrance, and his father, Terry. Zach, who went undrafted but became an All-Pro linebacker for the Baltimore Ravens before ending his career early due to injury, has reminded Orr to present confidence when interviewing with teams.
“They want to see how confident you are, see what you know about football,” Orr said. “Also to keep that level head. Don’t get too excited about that one team that’s talking to you, just stay level-headed and be ready for that weekend.”
It’s unlikely Orr, or any of the rookies draft or signed after the draft, will report to team facilities for orientation and rookie mini-camps as they normally would.
Still, Orr says he isn’t concerned about the pandemic canceling his rookie year.
“At least what I’m hearing, it’ll be similar to the lockout years,” Orr said. “They went straight from OTAs and rookie mini-camp right into camp. Some of that might get canceled. I’m not too worried about us not having a season. I’m sure it’ll get done at some point.”
Here's how NFL draft analysts see Badgers' prospects
JONATHAN TAYLOR, RB
No running back in college football history had the production Taylor had in his three years with the Badgers. His 6,174 career rushing yards are the most in Football Bowl Subdivision history in three seasons, and he accounted for 55 career touchdowns.
Taylor’s best skills, per Kyle Crabbs of The Draft Network, are his patience and vision as a runner. It’s difficult to teach running backs to press the line of scrimmage and then explode through a hole once it’s created, but Taylor has been doing that since he was a freshman for the Badgers. Crabbs also noted Taylor’s balance and ability to continue moving forward through contact as strengths.
According to Matt Miller, Bleacher Report’s NFL draft analyst, the biggest concerns attached to Taylor are durability and fumbling. Taylor never missed a game through three seasons at UW, but 926 career carries to go with 42 catches amount to a lot of wear-and-tear on a body. He had 18 fumbles in his UW career, including six this season.
Taylor eliminated all doubt about his speed by running a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, and by multiple accounts was impressive in his interviews. Taylor can't shake any concerns teams may have regarding his college workload, but he showed his physical capabilities and likely moved himself up teams' draft boards.
Combine measurements: 5 feet, 10¼ inches; 226 pounds; 9½-inch hands; 31⅛-inch arm length; 75⅜-inch wingspan
Combine testing: Bench, 17 reps; 4.39-second 40-yard dash (first among RBs at Combine, fastest by UW RB ever, fourth-fastest time by UW player ever); 36-inch vertical jump; 123-inch broad jump (10 feet, 3 inches); 7.01-second three-cone drill; 4.24-second 20-yard shuttle.
ESPN: No. 3 running back, No. 28 overall.
The Draft Network: No. 3 running back, No. 33 overall.
CBS: No. 1 running back, No. 24 overall.
Bleacher Report: No. 3 running back
Pick range: Late first round to mid-second.
TYLER BIADASZ, C
Biadasz may have taken a risk last year when he decided to return for his redshirt junior season — many draft evaluators thought he could’ve been a second- or third-round pick if he declared for the 2019 draft. That risk paid off, as Biadasz stayed healthy, became a consensus All-American, and UW’s first Rimington Award winner as the nation’s best center.
He put together a strong season individually while also making all the line calls for UW’s pro-style offense, a skill that directly applies to what NFL centers are asked to do. ESPN’s draft guru Mel Kiper wrote last month that Biadasz’s quickness and ability to pull set him apart, and that he improved each season he was at UW.
However, offseason hip surgery before his final season at UW affected his play, according to The Draft Network's Kyle Crabbs. He wrote last month that Biadadz showed regression this season. "He's going to have to recapture his functional mobility and technique of his early days at Wisconsin if he is to reach his potential," Crabbs wrote.
Biadasz couldn't compete in drills at the Combine due to a shoulder surgery. He is expecting to be ready for April OTAs with whichever NFL team drafts him. That may hurt his standings in the eyes of NFL teams due to his injury history, but he showed "impressive" knowledge in interviews, according to ESPN's Mel Kiper.
He may have to wait longer to hear his name called than he originally expected, but if Biadasz can get healthy, he still projects as a Day 1 starter in the NFL.
Combine measurements: 6 feet, 3⅝ inches; 314 pounds; 10-inch hands; 32¼-inch arms; 79⅞-inch wingspan.
Combine testing: Did not participate in drills
ESPN: No. 2 center, No. 58 overall.
The Draft Network: No. 10 interior offensive lineman, No. 121 overall.
CBS: No. 14 offensive lineman, No. 70 overall.
Bleacher Report: No. 8 interior offensive lineman.
Pick range: Third-fourth round
ZACK BAUN, OLB
No UW player’s draft stock rose more this season than Baun’s, as his second season as a starter was outstanding. Baun earned All-American honors after tallying 76 total tackles, 19½ for loss, and 12½ sacks.
"I really love Baun's versatility and motor. He plays with great effort and has some shock in his hands coming off the edge," ESPN's Todd McShay wrote in late January. "Injuries have limited him over his college career, but NFL evaluators are starting to see his upside, especially after a strong Senior Bowl week. He is instinctive and has some quickness to his game."
The Draft Network’s Benjamin Solak wrote that Baun’s strengths include a quick first step, snap anticipation, rush moves and high motor.
Baun needs those attributes to compensate for his lack of size — at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Baun will need to add weight to his frame without losing his speed in the NFL. Solak wrote that Baun needs to improve his bend around the edge to be an effective NFL rusher.
Baun showed his quickness at the Combine with top-five performances in the three-cone drill and 20-yard shuttle, and was able to discuss his versatility with teams. Many mock drafts have Baun drafted late in the first round.
Combine measurements: 6 feet, 2⅜ inches; 238 pounds; 9⅝-inch hands; 32¾-inch arm length; 78¼-inch wingspan
Combine testing: Bench, 24 reps (third-most for LB at Combine); 4.65-second 40-yard dash; 32.5-inch vertical jump; 115-inch broad jump (9 feet, 7 inches); 7.0-second 3-cone drill; 4.31-second 20-yard shuttle
ESPN: No. 2 outside linebacker, No. 37 overall.
The Draft Network: No. 4 edge player, No. 27 overall.
CBS: No. 4 linebacker, No. 35 overall.
Bleacher Report: No. 4 linebacker
Pick range: Late first to early second
QUINTEZ CEPHUS, WR
Cephus declaring for the draft was somewhat of a surprise, but he had a strong season as UW’s No. 1 receiver. His 59 catches for 901 yards and seven touchdowns were all team-highs. Cephus is part of a loaded class at wide receiver, one that could produce as many as seven first-round picks.
Writing early in the season, Crabbs noted Cephus’ ability to adjust to balls in the air and shield defenders while making a catch. Cephus also ran a wide range of routes from the outside and in the slot — versatility that will help him at the next level.
Cephus ran a 4.73-second 40-yard dash at the Combine, which was in the bottom third of receivers, but he posted the most reps on bench and was in the top 10 in the vertical leap and three-cone drill. Cephus made up for his slow 40 time with a 4.56-second run at UW's pro day, but his college tape will need to be his biggest sell.
Combine measurements: 6 feet, ⅞ inch; 202 pounds; 8¾-inch hands; 32⅛-inch arm length; 77-inch wingspan.
Combine testing: Bench, 23 reps (first among receivers, UW WR record); 4.73-second 40-yard dash; 38½-inch vertical jump; 124-inch broad jump (10 feet, 4 inches); 7.2-second 3-cone drill; 4.33-second 20-yard shuttle
ESPN: No. 29 wide receiver, No. 176 overall
The Draft Network: No. 15 wide receiver, No. 127 overall.
CBS: No. 30 wide receiver, No. 197 overall
Bleacher Report: No. 27 wide receiver
Pick range: Day 3 (rounds 4-7), with late round 3 a possibility
CHRIS ORR, ILB
In his first full season as a starter, Orr showed what he could do as a pass rusher and as a leader for UW. He had 78 total tackles and 11½ sacks to go with five pass breakups, eight quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles.
In a midseason evaluation, Crabb wrote that Orr has a knack for delivering explosive hits and his dense frame helps get ball-carriers to the ground. He also has shown a high motor and pursues well to the ball.
Orr rarely showed his pass coverage abilities in UW's scheme and is undersized for an NFL inside linebacker. He had a tremendous showing at the Badgers' pro day, one of the few that was complete before the COVID-19 pandemic forced many to cancel.
Orr could get taken with a late-round pick, or be a sought-after undrafted free agent immediately after the draft.
UW pro day testing: 4.65-second 40-yard dash, 4.08-second 20-yard shuttle, 6.99-second three-cone drill; 9-foot, 2-inch broad jump; 36½-inch veritcal; 20 reps on bench
ESPN: N/A.
The Draft Network: No. 33 linebacker, No. 346 overall
CBS: N/A.
Bleacher Report: No. 48 overall linebacker
Pick range: Sixth-seventh.
JASON ERDMANN, OL
Erdmann showed versatility throughout his UW career, playing multiple positions. He showed he could play both guard spots and at center.
At UW's pro day, Erdmann ran a 5.5-second 40-yard dash on his first attempt, but pulled up with an apparent leg muscle injury on his second try. He completed 21 bench reps, but didn't participate in other drills.
Erdmann's pro chances are as an undrafted free agent.
ESPN: N/A.
The Draft Network: N/A.
CBS: N/A.
Bleacher Report: N/A.
Pick range: Undrafted.
