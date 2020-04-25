NFL draft: Dallas Cowboys trade up, pick ex-Badger Tyler Biadasz in fourth round

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

“This is the perfect kind of guy for the Dallas Cowboys and what they want to do offensively, meaning they want to be run-centric with Ezekiel Elliott and they want everything to come off of that,” ESPN’s Louis Riddick said. “Tyler Biadasz is one of those people who, if he can even out those uneven performances, he has the kind of physicality on the interior that Dallas likes to really establish.

“To get that in the fourth round? They may have found themselves a steal.”

Biadasz became the first Badger to win the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center this season. He was the undisputed leader of a retooled offensive line that featured four new starters.

With Biadasz in the lineup, the Badgers went 31-10, and put together strong offenses. This season, the offense tallied 6,065 yards, eclipsing the 6,000-yard mark for the first time since 2014. UW’s 34.1 points per game were its most since 2014.

UW rushed for 3,263 yards this season, marking a second consecutive season of more than 3,200 yards on the ground. Biadasz allowed four pressures on 373 pass-blocking snaps in his junior year, per Pro Football Focus.