New renderings show updated plans for Camp Randall Stadium renovations

The renovation of Camp Randall Stadium's south end zone seating is underway.

The University of Wisconsin athletic department confirmed in a statement Wednesday that the $77 million project to transform rows of bleacher seating into indoor club spaces, small loge boxes and rows of chairback seating is expected to be ready for the 2022 season.

UW paused the project last July, saying the decision was because of scheduling during the pandemic and not economic issues. The athletic department is expecting to have a shortfall of around $35 million for the 2020-21 fiscal year even after cost-saving measures.

Pre-construction has started, UW announced, but the timeline for the project doesn't fully get going until after the 2021 home football schedule finishes in November, a one-year delay from the initial plan announced in 2019. Work won't impact seating for the 2021 season.

Construction is due to be finished in August 2022, in time for the start of the 2022 season.

The loge boxes and ledge seats have already sold out, UW announced.

