New-look Wisconsin Badgers secondary eyes 'statement' against Indiana's standout receivers

Fryfogle primarily lines up as an outside receiver, but the Hoosiers have moved him into the slot on occasion to give defenses different looks. On the outside, the Badgers can deploy junior Faion Hicks, senior Caesar Williams, sophomore Donte Burton or freshman Semar Melvin against Fryfogle, but the slot corner duties shift to Hicks without Wildgoose.

Hicks was the slot cornerback after Wildgoose was injured against Northwestern, and he said this week that he’s filled that role before in practice but not much in games. Hicks said the biggest difference between slot and outside corner is the areas of the field a slot corner can find himself.

“You can end up in the box playing like a linebacker or you can end up playing a little deeper as a safety,” Hicks said. “So it’s communicating more with the ‘backers and the safeties. It’s fun, though. You get into a lot more action. It’s something I’ve always done in practice here and now having that game under my belt against Northwestern kind of got me comfortable. So moving forward, I’m pretty sure I’ll be fine.”

Hicks will see Philyor often in the slot — Indiana has used the versatile receiver in a number of alignments this season, but primarily as the slot receiver.