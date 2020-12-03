New-look Wisconsin Badgers secondary eyes 'statement' against Indiana's standout receivers

The University of Wisconsin secondary must adjust on the fly heading into its most difficult matchup of the season.
Starting cornerback Rachad Wildgoose opted out of the season last week to begin preparing for the NFL, taking away one of the unit’s top players as the No. 18 Badgers (2-1) get set to host pass-happy No. 10 Indiana (5-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.
Wildgoose was injured in UW’s game at Northwestern last month and wouldn’t have been able to play the rest of the season, and his absence changes things in the back end of UW’s top-ranked defense.
Nearly three-quarters of the Hoosiers’ offensive yardage comes through the passing game, so the UW secondary knows it will be challenged often. Indiana receivers Ty Fryfogle and Whop Philyor have proven to be one of the top wideout duos in the Big Ten, with Fryfogle leading the conference in receiving yards (652) and touchdown catches (seven).
“He’s impressive. There’s times he’s creating space and big windows for the quarterback to throw it. Obviously he’s a big target, great size, strong at the point of attack. When he hasn’t been able to create space, he’s going up and winning 50-50 balls,” UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard said of the 6-foot-2, 214-pound Fryfogle. “Definitely a big challenge for us. I’m excited for our DB group. We know this is a team that loves to throw the football.”
Fryfogle primarily lines up as an outside receiver, but the Hoosiers have moved him into the slot on occasion to give defenses different looks. On the outside, the Badgers can deploy junior Faion Hicks, senior Caesar Williams, sophomore Donte Burton or freshman Semar Melvin against Fryfogle, but the slot corner duties shift to Hicks without Wildgoose.
Hicks was the slot cornerback after Wildgoose was injured against Northwestern, and he said this week that he’s filled that role before in practice but not much in games. Hicks said the biggest difference between slot and outside corner is the areas of the field a slot corner can find himself.
“You can end up in the box playing like a linebacker or you can end up playing a little deeper as a safety,” Hicks said. “So it’s communicating more with the ‘backers and the safeties. It’s fun, though. You get into a lot more action. It’s something I’ve always done in practice here and now having that game under my belt against Northwestern kind of got me comfortable. So moving forward, I’m pretty sure I’ll be fine.”
Hicks will see Philyor often in the slot — Indiana has used the versatile receiver in a number of alignments this season, but primarily as the slot receiver.
Depth at the corner and safety spots has been considered a strength for the Badgers and having a number of bodies to cover the Hoosiers’ receiving threats will be crucial. UW coach Paul Chryst said he’s liked how the group has embraced their task and the loss of Wildgoose this week.
“I’ve liked their approach. And not just in the top group, I think really the position group as a whole has had a good week and really a weekend,” Chryst said. “As a competitor, you rise up to that challenge. There’s an opportunity within every challenge. The respect for their receivers and what they do in the passing game probably led to our guys also having a good week because they know they better have a good week of preparation.”
While the lineup and rotation of the cornerbacks will change without Wildgoose, one thing that won’t change is their aggressiveness. UW was flagged for defensive pass interference four times against Northwestern, including one penalty that negated an interception by Williams.
Chryst, Williams and Hicks have said since that game that they believed the Badgers’ corners were playing within the rules. Williams went further in joking that the officials may have had Wildcats’ purple on under their shirts. But Leonhard said he encouraged his defensive backs to continue attacking the ball in the air.
“The emphasis with officials is finding a way to play the football, find a way to get your eyes back and play the football. In my opinion, they were doing that,” Leonhard said.
“You can’t get gun-shy playing this position. Obviously you have to be smart. I’m not saying we’re just going to take as many flags as possible, but the emphasis — especially when the ball’s in the air — is you’re finding a way to get your head back and play the ball. That’s what they’re asking for us to do, that’s what they’re asking for us to teach. So as long as our guys are doing that, you want to continue to challenge routes.”
Hicks, who has battled with other top-tier receivers in his career such as Rashod Bateman, Tyler Johnson, Chris Olave and others, said he believes this could be a moment for the Badgers’ secondary to shine.
“I like this group to go out there and make a statement versus a very good group,” Hicks said. “Like I said, we look forward to the challenge. It’s going to be fun.”
From the infirmary
Senior quarterback Jack Coan is expected to dress Saturday and be available for the first time since he injured his foot in preseason camp, an injury that required surgery. ... Senior wide receiver Danny Davis hasn't done much on-field work this week as he recovers from an undisclosed injury, but Chryst didn't rule out him from playing against Indiana.
