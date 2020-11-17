New-look Northwestern Wildcats off to their best start since 1996 heading into showdown with No. 10 Badgers

While Northwestern is still middle of the pack or below in the major offensive categories compared to its Big Ten brethren, the offense is at least giving the team a chance to win games. That wasn’t the case in 2019, when the Wildcats averaged 16.3 points per game.

That number is up to 28 this season, more than enough support for a defense that returned every starter in the back seven and nine overall.

“I’ve got a ton of respect for Mike Hankwitz and what he does,” Chryst said of Northwestern’s longtime defensive coordinator, who worked in the same role during the first two seasons of the Bret Bielema era at UW. “I think one of his strengths is he obviously has a system, but he plays to his talent and the players understand it and they execute it.”

Northwestern has arguably the best linebacking corps in the Big Ten, a group that includes seniors Blake Gallagher, Paddy Fisher and Chris Bergin. Gallagher already has three interceptions, as does redshirt freshman defensive back Brandon Joseph.

The Wildcats had to replace two stalwarts up front in end Joe Gaziano and tackle Alex Miller, but that group has performed well during the first half of the season.