New CDC guidelines allow Wisconsin fullback to play, score in bowl game after positive COVID test

LAS VEGAS — University of Wisconsin senior fullback John Chenal was at home in Grantsburg, Wisconsin, resigned to the fact his senior season was over. He tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday and wasn’t going to be able to clear protocol to join the Badgers in Las Vegas and play against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

He got a call from his brother, Leo, late Monday night telling him that a change in CDC rules was going to allow him to make the trip, and he needed to get back to Madison. John hopped in his car and drove back to UW’s campus, arriving around 1 a.m. Tuesday, then got the call from his coaches later that morning that he had a flight booked at 11 a.m.

“It was a little overwhelming,” John Chenal said. “At first you’re home, you’re kind of checked out mentally. … It was something that didn’t really seem possible with how strict everything’s been. … I was ecstatic to get back here.”

The strange week didn’t seem to affect him. He scored the Badgers’ first touchdown and had 25 yards from scrimmage on six touches in the Badgers' 20-13 win Thursday. Chenal wore a mask under his helmet during the game and played both fullback and as an in-line tight end after Ferguson’s injury.