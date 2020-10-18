New Badgers coach Alvis Whitted has made a solid first impression on his wide receivers

“He’s been a great coach so far, just giving us great information, just kind of helping us and giving us things they did in the league, trying to help us get better at our craft,” Pryor said. “Each day, he’s coming up with different drills and different things to do to help us work on our game.”

“Well, I would say that’s pretty fairly accurate,” he said. “This is why we do what we do. This is why we coach the game, that’s why I played the game. The game has been good to me, it’s been a really important factor in my life and I’m just thankful to be able to pour into these young men and show them the lessons that I learned and to teach and to show them what this game is all about. I try to just go by example and show my passion in everything that I do, whether it’s in the classroom, whether it’s on the field and I love to see these guys having fun and make plays and really get their teammates going.”