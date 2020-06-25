NCAA's in-person recruiting ban extended through August

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The NCAA on Thursday extended a recruiting dead period through Aug. 31 that bans in-person recruiting on- and off-campus for all sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Division I Council Coordination Committee made the decision to extend the dead period that was supposed to end on July 31.

“The full Council and the Council Coordination Committee will continue to review the recruiting dead periods on a regular basis. A dead period precludes all in-person recruiting. Phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur,” a news release read.

In the same release, the Council announced that no changes are expected to a new summer access model for men’s and women’s basketball. Programs can begin summer countable athletically related activities in basketball beginning July 20 and “may include up to eight hours per week of weight training, conditioning and skill instruction, with not more than four hours of skill instruction.”