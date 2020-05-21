NCAA sets course for return of voluntary workouts in football, basketball

Gym and recreational facilities have been closed until the county reaches Phase 1, no sooner than Tuesday. Capacities are limited on a sliding scale through the phases, with further restrictions on areas where contact sports take place.

The plan also includes limits on the number of people at mass gatherings, starting at 10 for indoor events and 25 for outdoor events in the first phase. Any events beyond the Phase 3 limits of 100 people indoors or 250 outdoors are on hold by the public health agency’s order until “widespread protections” from COVID-19 — potentially including a vaccine, according to the website tracking metrics — are available.

“UW Athletics is aware of the planning phases incorporated into the Forward Dane plan from Public Health Madison and Dane County as it relates to gatherings,” Lucas said. “UW-Madison participates in an ongoing partnership with local and state health authorities. Currently, the Big Ten Conference is evaluating plans for a return to competition, with the health and safety of student-athletes and spectators as its most important consideration.”

Officials from Public Health Madison and Dane County didn’t provide information in response to a question Wednesday about how UW falls into the Forward Dane plan.