NCAA provides COVID-19 testing, isolating protocols if fall sports can be held

Isolating individuals for 14 days if they’ve had high risk of exposure — being within 6 feet of someone with COVID-19 for at least 15 minutes, having direct physical contact with an infected person, etc. — could cause large groups of players or entire teams to sit out of practice and competition for that time.

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

The NCAA’s guidelines also state that competition should be canceled if local situations deem it necessary. Some of those scenarios include campuses being unable to isolate new positive cases, the inability to test athletes, unsafe spikes in campus or community test rates, inadequate contact tracing measures, or hospital infrastructures being unable to accommodate an increase in COVID-19 patients.

The timing of test results and game travel for high contact risk sports like football is an issue programs will need to consider. Referees in both football and basketball are to be test weekly as well, due to their close contact with players.

This is the third update to COVID-19 guidelines the NCAA has announced since college sports were shut down in early March due to the pandemic. Student-athletes across the country, including those at the University of Wisconsin, have been returning to college campuses for workouts this summer.