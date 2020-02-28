NCAA Football Rules Committee warns teams to stop flopping

The NCAA Football Rules Committee sent a clear message to college football teams and players on a conference call Friday:

Stop flopping.

The committee didn’t propose any new rules in order to curtail flopping, or players feigning injuries in order to stop play without using a timeout, but said it will be a point of emphasis this season. If the trend continues, the committee will consider action next year.

David Shaw, Stanford University’s head football coach and the rules committee chair, said that flopping is prevalent enough to necessitate a discussion at the national level.

“We had a long conversation about it. There are a lot of teams in pretty much every conference now that are going up-tempo,” Shaw said. “(Feigning injuries) is viewed as a way to stop it. For us as coaches, it’s a tactic that lacks integrity. We as coaches should not be having our guys do things that (lack) integrity.”

David Shaw and Steve Shaw, the secretary-rules editor of the committee and NCAA national coordinator of officials, said the committee didn’t believe it can ask officials to change the way they operate when a player is down or appears injured. Instead, they put the onus on coaches to get the practice out of the game.