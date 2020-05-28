NCAA extends recruiting ban through July amid COVID-19 pandemic

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The NCAA on Wednesday extended a recruiting dead period through July 31 that bans in-person recruiting on- and off-campus for all sports.

The Division I Council Coordination Committee made the decision to extend the dead period that was supposed to end on June 30.

“The extension maintains consistent recruiting rules for all sports and allows coaches to focus on the student-athletes who may be returning to campus,” Council chair M. Grace Calhoun said in the NCAA’s release. “The committee is committed to reviewing the dead period again in late June or early July.”

In the same release, the Council announced it would allow strength and conditioning coaches to virtually observe the voluntary workouts that will be allowed to start on June 1. Student-athletes will have to request that coaches watch their workouts.

The Council announced last week that football and basketball players would be allowed to work out on campuses if those campuses are allowed to open.

The return of athletes in other sports will be taken up at a later date.

UW athletes have been on their own for workouts since the Big Ten shut down organized team activities on March 13, one day after the rest of the 2019-20 college sports season was ended.

Todd Milewski contributed to this report.

