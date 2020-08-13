NCAA doctors dubious fall sports — already shut down by the Big Ten — can be played safely

“I feel like the Titanic: We have hit the iceberg and we’re trying to make decisions of what time should we have the band play,” said del Rio, an executive associate dean at Emory University. “We need to focus on what’s important. What’s important right now is we need to control this virus. Not having fall sports this year, in controlling this virus, would be to me, the No. 1 priority.”

The Big Ten’s announcement on Tuesday that it wasn’t playing this fall was met with resistance from players, coaches, parents, fans and media alike. Still, Colleen Kraft, the other IDSA doctor included in the briefing, said she approved of the conference’s decision and the one made by the Pac-12 later in the day because “that keeps the safety of the athletes as the No. 1 priority.”

Kraft, an infectious disease associate professor at Emory, made it clear she doesn’t believe the other conferences will complete their seasons.

“Physicians can look at this pandemic and try to mitigate risk just like they’re trying to do in the conferences that are playing,” she said. “But I do predict because we’ve already been seeing it in those that have been very diligent that there will be transmission and they will have to stop their games.”

‘Dip your toe in’