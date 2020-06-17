NCAA Division I council approves football, basketball models for summer activities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Coaches around the country, including those at the University of Wisconsin, were provided more information about how their respective offseasons can look this summer.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many unknowns, including whether the 2021-21 sports calendar will be interrupted by the virus. But at least the NCAA provided some answers Wednesday about the lead-up to the season.

The organization’s Division I council approved a football model for summer activities and preseason practice that was designed by an oversight committee.

According to the model:

Schools may conduct up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week from July 13-23. The max for film review is two hours per week.

From July 24 through Aug. 6, schools may conduct up to 20 hours of countable related activities per week: up to eight hours of weight training and conditioning; up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football; and up to six hours per week for meetings.

During this 14-day stretch, student-athletes are required at least two off days.

UW began voluntary strength and conditioning work earlier this week.