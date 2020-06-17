NCAA Division I council approves football, basketball models for summer activities

Coaches around the country, including those at the University of Wisconsin, were provided more information about how their respective offseasons can look this summer.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to many unknowns, including whether the 2021-21 sports calendar will be interrupted by the virus. But at least the NCAA provided some answers Wednesday about the lead-up to the season.
The organization’s Division I council approved a football model for summer activities and preseason practice that was designed by an oversight committee.
According to the model:
Schools may conduct up to eight hours of weight training, conditioning and film review per week from July 13-23. The max for film review is two hours per week.
From July 24 through Aug. 6, schools may conduct up to 20 hours of countable related activities per week: up to eight hours of weight training and conditioning; up to six hours per week for walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football; and up to six hours per week for meetings.
During this 14-day stretch, student-athletes are required at least two off days.
UW began voluntary strength and conditioning work earlier this week.
Meanwhile, the Division I Council also announced plans for men’s and women’s basketball. The adopted plan extends the current rule, which allows voluntary activities and up to eight hours of virtual nonphysical activities through July 19.
Required summer activities may begin July 20 and can last up to eight weeks. Required virtual nonphysical activities can continue to be conducted during this period. However, activities cannot exceed eight hours per week.
A decision on altering temporary alterations to the men’s and women’s basketball recruiting calendar was deferred in order for council members to gather more information.
