National Signing Day Q&A: Saeed Khalif talks about the Wisconsin Badgers' rising recruiting results
Saeed Khalif, the director of player personnel for the University of Wisconsin football team, has played a central role in the Badgers’ rise in the recruiting rankings the past four years.

Saeed Khalif MUG

Khalif

Khalif spoke with a group of reporters ahead of National Signing Day to discuss recruiting during a pandemic, landing prospects who’d never set foot on campus, and the program raising its game as a recruiting power.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

All recruiters were thrown a huge curveball by the pandemic. Which part of the recruiting process was most affected by going all virtual like you’ve had to?

The face to face, getting them on campus, obviously. Boots on the ground is always a winner, you know, when you’ve got a good campus to show off and a good city you can show off. You know, it's a surprise to people who have never been here. So getting them here kind of puts the icing on the cake, and you can talk it up until they actually give you and they go, ‘Oh, my God, it’s everything you said it was?’ So that's the hardest part through his whole virtual process.

How much did identifying and finding the recruits in the 2021 class early and getting them to visit campus pay off in this class considering nobody's been able to visit since March? And for those who couldn’t visit in person, what did you do virtually to recruit them?

On the first part, the early identification was huge for us. Because these were kids that we had been in contact with, and either gotten on campus through camps or some practices, and things like that. So a good bulk of them, I would say about 80% of them were on campus, one time or the other. The other crew, it took some real virtual ingenuity, to convince them that this was a place to choose without getting here and with the help of some really good creative people in our video department and in the recruiting department, putting together the graphics and videos and the message, what we call intentional messaging, that kind of helped drive that whole recruiting process for those guys.

You said people are surprised when they get to Madison. What surprises them most, and how did you try to show that to those who weren’t able to come to campus?

I think the big surprise is it’s actually a city. I think they think they’ll come and land in a po-dunk town (and) outside of the buildings on campus, there's no other, like, surrounding city. So we make a big deal that we're surrounded by the city, but most of what you need for your college experience is within a 20-minute walk up campus. I think that's been huge for us, understanding the services that are available on campus, the entertainment components that are right here on campus, as well as being able to go to the Capitol to get those things have been big.

We threatened them, threatened them to find — or challenged them — to find a place that it's going to have a similar balance of green space between the lakes and the other things surrounding us and urban portions of, you know, State Street and things we get out and can do. But if you want to go fishing, you can go right over here on Pinckney Point and cast a rod and reel. So those are the kind of things we've done — whatever you like, we can find a place for you here. Tell me somewhere else that can do that for you? I'm sure there are but they haven’t given them to me.

What were some of the things you did for the virtual recruiting that connected prospects with campus?

Other than touching the actual people, and eating the cheese curds, we try to give them everything virtually. We’re going to give you an academic meeting, we're going to give you a strength and conditioning (meeting), we're going to show you the facilities, we're going to hit you with the highlight tapes. If State Street is a feature, we’re going to show it to you.

I can't brag on our video team and our posting any more than I — these guys are phenomenal. I say, ‘Hey, guys, I want to show them what it’s like between the lake and Memorial Terrace.’ And they'll put together a video and we'll have parents on there crying. The type of cinematography that they have done and the things that they have been able to put on video and in graphics are phenomenal. Even when our coaches get on and see it, they're blown away. Because they don't see it the same way I see it or the recruiting staff or the video staff see it. They're talking to kids and they're in coach mode. When they have to sit through the Zoom experience and I share the screen and the video and I'm getting texts like, ‘Whoa, where'd you get that from?’ So this is just that kind of experience and we’re trying to bring it all to them in video. And we know that there's a lot of these, right? So we want to keep them where the attention span could be held, inside of that ... I had it between 24 and 33 minutes. Because after a while that thing's going to fade and I become a talking head.

This class is set to be the first top-20 class in the program’s history. Is that what you envisioned when you got here? And how do you think you’re getting closer to what you envisioned?

It was intentional. Not to sound cavalier, but one of the things that, you know, I've always heard and understood and have come to understand and embrace is, you know, the culture was built on good, hard-nosed, solid football players who may not have been identified as the type of achievers that they turn out to be. And my thought was, well, let's find some that are highly rated and use that same type of development input and seeing where it could take us. So it was a silent challenge. It was something that I've always kind of felt like, it was something that we could do, that could be done here if we told the story. So it was a lot about changing the way they talk about us. It's nice to say that we'll build it on the backs of some under-identified or recognized kids, but if we get some really recognized kids into the mix, could that take us to a new level? The challenge was to try to do that without diluting the culture as we tried to move forward.

This past spring and summer were very interesting times across the country, including Madison and on the UW campus with talk about being a more inclusive campus. Did the staff get any hard questions from guys? Whatever their backgrounds were, wherever they're from, saying, ‘Hey, is this a comfortable place for me? Can it be?’

Well, I can't speak to staff, but I sure did. And it was, I think, some of the movement on campus and some of the things, the messaging, was able to combat, or at least answer some of the questions without having the answers, right? The world didn’t have the answers, we're all looking for that friendly medium and a soft spot to land in. But then there was some things, some challenges made on campus that I think the administration stepped in front of. And the kids, I think, you know, the youth movement is what it's all about. And when they could see that the other youth are mobilizing and trying to make a stand, it’s, ‘OK, at least there's a level of consciousness to it. Not answers, but a level of consciousness to it.’ And we know if it’s a student-led movement, it’s going to get answers.

