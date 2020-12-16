National Signing Day Q&A: Saeed Khalif talks about the Wisconsin Badgers' rising recruiting results

We threatened them, threatened them to find — or challenged them — to find a place that it's going to have a similar balance of green space between the lakes and the other things surrounding us and urban portions of, you know, State Street and things we get out and can do. But if you want to go fishing, you can go right over here on Pinckney Point and cast a rod and reel. So those are the kind of things we've done — whatever you like, we can find a place for you here. Tell me somewhere else that can do that for you? I'm sure there are but they haven’t given them to me.

I can't brag on our video team and our posting any more than I — these guys are phenomenal. I say, ‘Hey, guys, I want to show them what it’s like between the lake and Memorial Terrace.’ And they'll put together a video and we'll have parents on there crying. The type of cinematography that they have done and the things that they have been able to put on video and in graphics are phenomenal. Even when our coaches get on and see it, they're blown away. Because they don't see it the same way I see it or the recruiting staff or the video staff see it. They're talking to kids and they're in coach mode. When they have to sit through the Zoom experience and I share the screen and the video and I'm getting texts like, ‘Whoa, where'd you get that from?’ So this is just that kind of experience and we’re trying to bring it all to them in video. And we know that there's a lot of these, right? So we want to keep them where the attention span could be held, inside of that ... I had it between 24 and 33 minutes. Because after a while that thing's going to fade and I become a talking head.