National championship an SEC championship rematch as Alabama, Georgia easily win semifinal games

With one overwhelming half at the Orange Bowl, Georgia showed that a humbling loss to Alabama did not break the Bulldogs.
In fact, it might have made them even stronger.
Stetson Bennett threw three touchdown passes, Nakobe Dean led an angry defense and Georgia returned to its dominant ways, beating Michigan 34-11 on Friday night in Miami Gardens, Florida, to advance to the College Football Playoff championship.
“Answered a million questions about our team, bouncing back and how you play,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said. “We’ve got a lot of high-character guys on this team and they played their tail off today.”
Georgia (13-1) earned a rematch with Southeastern Conference nemesis Alabama in the title game Jan. 10 in Indianapolis. Georgia opened as 2½-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
It was 27 days ago the Crimson Tide rolled through the Bulldogs, shattering their air of invincibility after a 12-0 regular season in which they were hardly challenged.
“All our guys did was work,” Smart said about how they responded to the loss.
If there were any questions about whether the damage from that 41-24 setback would linger, the Bulldogs answered them quickly.
Georgia became the first team in the eight-year history of the CFP to score on each of its first five possessions and led 27-3 at halftime.
Michigan (12-2) entered its first playoff appearance off a milestone season, having ended a long drought against rival Ohio State on the way to winning the Big Ten.
“Let ‘er rip,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told ESPN moments before kickoff.
The Bulldogs most certainly did, playing like a team out to prove a point.
Georgia grabbed a two-touchdown lead, hitting Michigan with some of the trickery the Wolverines have used so well this season. Tailback Kenny McIntosh swept to the right and let loose a perfect pass to Adonai Mitchell for an 18-yard TD that made it 14-0 less than five minutes into the game.
The Wolverines had rolled to their first Big Ten championship since 2004 without trailing by as many as seven points this season.
Alabama 27, Cincinnati 6
Brian Robinson Jr. grew up near the Alabama campus watching the Crimson Tide win championships, and wanting to play a big part in one.
With the fifth-year senior and first-year featured back running for a career-high 204 yards and Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young throwing three touchdown passes, the Crimson Tide (13-1) earned the chance to play for yet another national title with a victory over the Bearcats (13-1) in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas.
It was a bitter finish for Desmond Ridder and for the Bearcats, the first non-Power Five team ever to get a taste of the CFP. They were physically overwhelmed on the big stage.
“B-Rob was huge for us all night,” Young said. “Making that first guy miss, falling forward fighting for those extra yards. He was a constant.”
Said Robinson: “As a young kid, just always wanted to be a part of this program. Just always wanted to play for a national championship. Just being able to go out there and just lead this team in this big game on this big stage ... it’s like a dream come true.”
Alabama has missed the four-team playoff only once and will try to win its second national title in a row and fourth in the eight seasons of the CFP format.
Alabama clearly was doing what it could to minimize the impact of standout Cincinnati cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant, and pretty much succeeded with Robinson rushing 26 times and Young throwing a lot of short, safe passes — though he did find Ja’Core Brooks for a 44-yard catch-and-run TD on a play away from the standout defenders for a 17-3 lead just before halftime.
The Tide opened the game with 10 consecutive runs, the first four and six overall for 37 yards by Robinson, before putting three receivers opposite of Gardner, who hasn’t given up a TD in coverage in his college career. Young found Slade Bolden open in the left flat for an 8-yard TD pass that put Alabama ahead to stay.
With Ridder, the dynamic quarterback and NFL prospect who returned for an extra season for just this chance, the Bearcats (13-1) were the nation’s only undefeated team until facing the playoff standard bearer.
Ridder was sacked six times and outside of a 9-yard run on the opening play of the second half never got to hurt Bama with his feet. He was 17-of-32 passing or 144 yards.
“It’s one thing to sit there and watch on film, and to sit there and draw the twists and stunts they do on the board and work it through practice,” Ridder said. “It’s another thing to come down here and play it on a big stage.”
Wake Forest 38, Rutgers 10
Sam Hartman threw three touchdown passes, two to tight end Brandon Chapman, and the Demon Deacons (11-3) beat the Scarlet Knights (5-8) in the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville, Florida, to reach 11 wins for the second time in program history.
Central Michigan 24, Washington State 21
Lew Nichols III ran for 130 yards and a touchdown, leading the Chippewas (9-4) past the Cougars (7-6) in the Sun Bowl in El Paso, Texas, to end a five-game bowl losing streak.
Extra points
West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege and wide receiver Winston Wright are entering the transfer portal.