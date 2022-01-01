National championship an SEC championship rematch as Alabama, Georgia easily win semifinal games

It was a bitter finish for Desmond Ridder and for the Bearcats, the first non-Power Five team ever to get a taste of the CFP. They were physically overwhelmed on the big stage.

“B-Rob was huge for us all night,” Young said. “Making that first guy miss, falling forward fighting for those extra yards. He was a constant.”

Said Robinson: “As a young kid, just always wanted to be a part of this program. Just always wanted to play for a national championship. Just being able to go out there and just lead this team in this big game on this big stage ... it’s like a dream come true.”

Alabama has missed the four-team playoff only once and will try to win its second national title in a row and fourth in the eight seasons of the CFP format.

Alabama clearly was doing what it could to minimize the impact of standout Cincinnati cornerbacks Ahmad Gardner and Coby Bryant, and pretty much succeeded with Robinson rushing 26 times and Young throwing a lot of short, safe passes — though he did find Ja’Core Brooks for a 44-yard catch-and-run TD on a play away from the standout defenders for a 17-3 lead just before halftime.