Muskego's Hunter Wohler tweets commitment to Wisconsin Badgers
breaking

The University of Wisconsin football program got an early Christmas present Monday night.

Hunter Wohler, a four-star defensive back out of Muskego, tweeted that he would be joining the Badgers’ 2021 recruiting class.

Wohler — rated by multiple recruiting sites as the best or second-best prospect in Wisconsin in his class — helped Muskego to an unbeaten record and a WIAA Division I state championship this season. Wohler had 122 total tackles and two interceptions this year. He was named the Associated Press' player of the year.

Wohler becomes the eighth player orally committed to the 2021 class. The 6-foot-1 and 180-pound safety is a four-star prospect according to 247sports, Rivals and ESPN, and is in the top 300 nationally according to those sites.

