Msgr. Michael Burke, UW football team chaplain, dead at 72

Msgr. Michael Burke, a beloved figure in the Catholic community in Madison and longtime chaplain for the University of Wisconsin football program, died Saturday night at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.

Funeral arrangements are pending for Burke, who was 72.

Burke, affectionately known as “Father Mike,” was the Badgers’ team chaplain for over four decades and was a fixture at practice and games. According to a 2017 story in the Catholic Herald, Burke had performed over 100 weddings of players and coaches in addition to countless baptisms at that point.

“This world lost a good man yesterday, the absolute best,” Ben Strickland, who played defensive back for the Badgers and later served as an assistant coach, said on Twitter. “Father Mike baptized me, married Laura and I, baptized my daughter and was there for me in the darkest and toughest moments of my life. And nobody gave a better pregame speech at the hotel before getting on the bus!”

It was at Madison’s Holy Name Seminary, where UW held its preseason training camp a move back to campus, that Burke’s connection with the Badgers began.

Burke was ordained in 1974 and served as a faculty member, rector and vocation director at the seminary from 1977 until it closed in 1995.