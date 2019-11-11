The Iowa football team and its fans weren’t the only ones who left Camp Randall Stadium with their heads hung low after losing to the University of Wisconsin on Saturday. Seventy-six fans were ejected from the stadium and 13 were arrested during the game.
Of those ejected from the stadium were, 45 were removed from the grounds due to intoxication, possession of alcohol or disorderly conduct. Fourteen of those ejected from the stadium and five of those arrested were students.
There were 25 first aid and paramedic calls made to the stadium. Three people were transported from the stadium by ambulance.
Three people who were in contact with authorities at the stadium had a blood alcohol level of 0.2% or higher.
Game-day statistics were provided by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Police Department.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) catches a 2nd half touchdown while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9. )The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) scores a 2nd quarter touchdown while covered by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11). The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers defensive end Matt Henningsen (92) celebrates a 1st sack of Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Danny Davis III (6) breaks a tackle of Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Barrington Wade (35) in the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers safety Madison Cone (31) tackles Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Nico Ragaini (89) on a 1st quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) scores on a 27-yard pass in the 3rd quarter. Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) defended on the play. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) scores on a 27-yard pass in the 3rd quarter. Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Riley Moss (33) defended on the play. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Iowa Hawkeyes wide receiver Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) scores on a 75-yard pass in the 4th quarter. Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Caesar Williams (21) defended. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Nate Stanley (4) fails to convert a 2-point play in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) celebrates stopping a 2-point play in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) breaks away for a big run late in the 4th quarter. Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9) pushed Taylor out of bounds. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) breaks away for a big run late in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) breaks away for a big run late in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers running back Nakia Watson (14) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Djimon Colbert (32) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) is stuffed by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive lineman Cedrick Lattimore (95) on a 3rd down play in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes during the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Rachad Wildgoose defends a pass attempt to Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Shaun Beyer (42) in the 4th quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan (17) looks for a receiver in the 3rd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Jack Koerner (28) after a a 3rd quarter reception. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) was not able to haul in this 3rd quarter pass. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) hauls in a 3rd quarter pass while defended by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Michael Ojemudia (11). The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) is tackled by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Matt Hankins (8) after a 1st quarter reception. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) tackle Iowa Hawkeyes running back Toren Young (28) in the 2nd quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers tight end Jake Ferguson (84) is tackles by Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Geno Stone (9) after a 2nd quarter catch. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
williams photo 11-12
Nose tackle Bryson Williams is helped after being injured during the 2nd quarter against Iowa on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium/
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Chris Orr (54) and Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Zack Baun (56) with the Hartland Trophy. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. Wisconsin won 24-22.
Badgers 24, Hawkeyes 22
Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) rushes during the 1st quarter. The University of Wisconsin Badgers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes at Camp Randall Stadium Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.
