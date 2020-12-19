 Skip to main content
Mission accomplished: Wisconsin Badgers edge Minnesota Golden Gophers in OT to secure Paul Bunyan's Axe
Garrett Groshek - UW vs. Minnesota

Badgers running back Garrett Groshek breaks free for a 39-yard touchdown in the second quarter of Wisconsin's 20-17 overtime victory over the Minnesota Golden Gophers Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison. 

 STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL

“Response” has been a buzzword with the University of Wisconsin football team in recent weeks.

The Badgers needed to respond from a three-game losing streak Saturday night when rival Minnesota visited Camp Randall Stadium. They were forced to respond to being down twice against the Gophers and again in overtime.

UW’s defense held firm in the extra period, forcing a field-goal try that Minnesota’s Anders Gelecinskyj missed, then Collin Larsh drilled a 30-yard kick to give the Badgers another year with Paul Bunyan’s Axe.

The Badgers pulled their record to 3-3 and will find out Sunday if they’ll play in a bowl game. Minnesota fell to 3-4.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Graham Mertz was injured on a third-quarter scramble in which he dove head-first to gain more yards. He was hit by Mafe Boye and suffered what UW called an upper-body injury. He didn’t return to the game and was replaced by redshirt sophomore Chase Wolf, who threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to Jack Dunn on the play after Mertz’s injury.

The Badgers had a chance to win the game in regulation, but Wolf was intercepted in the end zone on a deep pass attempt to Devin Chandler with 1 minute, 19 seconds left in the fourth quarter.

Senior running back Garrett Groshek led the Badgers’ offense, tallying a career-high 154 yards on 24 carries.

Minnesota snatched momentum in the first half after taking advantage of a quick-kick punt from quarterback Tanner Morgan. That pinned UW at its 1 even after the play was reviewed, as it appeared the ball had entered the end zone and should’ve been a touchback. The Gophers were able to punt after a replay review overturned a sack-fumble from linebacker Jack Sanborn — recovered by UW’s Noah Burks and taken into plus-territory — and changed the play to an incomplete pass.

After a three-and-out from the Badgers, Minnesota put together a quick scoring drive, capped off by Cam Wiley’s 19-yard catch late in the first quarter. Wiley was uncovered on a wheel route out of the backfield.

UW found a spark offensively after falling behind, riding the rushing attack despite the patchwork backfield. Three runs produced a first down, then Mertz hit two short passes that picked up a total of 24 yards. Groshek — following key blocks from left guard Josh Seltzner and fullback Mason Stokke — ripped off the longest run of his career to score from 39 yards out to tie the game early in the second quarter.

Senior safety Eric Burrell’s interception in the end zone negated the Gophers’ only other scoring threat in the first half.

This story will be updated.

