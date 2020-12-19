Mission accomplished: Wisconsin Badgers edge Minnesota Golden Gophers in OT to secure Paul Bunyan's Axe

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Minnesota snatched momentum in the first half after taking advantage of a quick-kick punt from quarterback Tanner Morgan. That pinned UW at its 1 even after the play was reviewed, as it appeared the ball had entered the end zone and should’ve been a touchback. The Gophers were able to punt after a replay review overturned a sack-fumble from linebacker Jack Sanborn — recovered by UW’s Noah Burks and taken into plus-territory — and changed the play to an incomplete pass.

After a three-and-out from the Badgers, Minnesota put together a quick scoring drive, capped off by Cam Wiley’s 19-yard catch late in the first quarter. Wiley was uncovered on a wheel route out of the backfield.

UW found a spark offensively after falling behind, riding the rushing attack despite the patchwork backfield. Three runs produced a first down, then Mertz hit two short passes that picked up a total of 24 yards. Groshek — following key blocks from left guard Josh Seltzner and fullback Mason Stokke — ripped off the longest run of his career to score from 39 yards out to tie the game early in the second quarter.

Senior safety Eric Burrell’s interception in the end zone negated the Gophers’ only other scoring threat in the first half.