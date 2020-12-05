 Skip to main content
Missed connection: Wisconsin Badgers' comeback effort denied as Indiana Hoosiers defense stands firm
Missed connection: Wisconsin Badgers' comeback effort denied as Indiana Hoosiers defense stands firm

Indiana Wisconsin Football

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz completed 20 of 34 passes for 202 yards with an interception and no touchdowns as the Badgers fell to the Indiana Hoosiers 14-6 Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium. 

 MORRY GASH, ASSOCIATED PRESS

Despite a strong showing from its defense, the University of Wisconsin football team was dealt a second straight loss on Saturday.

No. 10 Indiana’s offense was held in check for most of the game and No. 18 UW’s offense was given a number of chances, including a final drive at the end of the game in Indiana’s red zone, but the unit never found the end zone.

The result was a 14-6 loss at Camp Randall Stadium full of missed opportunities and mistakes for the Badgers, who fell to 2-2.

The UW defense held Indiana (6-1) to 217 total yards, but the offense didn’t hold up its end of the bargain against Hoosiers.

Indiana came out of halftime firing. Already holding a four-point lead, the Hoosiers marched down the field on the opening possession of the second half and scored their second TD of the day on the strength of brilliant throws from starting quarterback Jack Tuttle.

UW finished with 342 yards, but had two turnovers and eight penalties for 81 yards.

Tuttle hit Ty Fryfogle with a 35-yard pass down the UW sideline to kick-start the drive, and then lofted the ball perfectly to the left side of the end zone to allow Whop Philyor to run under it for the touchdown from 7 yards out.

UW answered with a long drive into Indiana’s red zone, but had to settle for a field goal after they couldn’t convert a third-and-4 from the 10. It was the second red-zone field goal of the day for the Badgers, who entered the game with 11 touchdowns in 12 red-zone tries this season.

The first half was a punt-fest outside of a key sequence that allowed Indiana to take the lead.

After the Badgers had built some momentum and gotten onto IU’s side of the field late in the first quarter, Tiawan Mullen came untouched off the right side of the line and strip-sacked quarterback Graham Mertz, who never saw Mullen coming. Linebacker James Miller recovered the fumble to give the Hoosiers the ball near midfield.

Indiana engineered a 12-play drive after that, converting two third-down chances with quarterback sneaks. The biggest blow came on a 16-yard pass to Jacolby Hewitt, who was given more than 10 yards of cushion by cornerback Deron Harrell. Tuttle found tight end Peyton Hendershot in the back corner of the end zone to cap the series with a 1-yard score.

After falling behind, the Badgers put together their best drive of the first half, moving into the red zone for the first time. Tight end Jake Ferguson made a good move to get by a defender and convert a third-and-6 when the Badgers were still deep in their own territory, receiver Kendric Pryor drew a pass interference penalty to get the unit across midfield, then running back Jalen Berger busted through the left side of the line for a 19-yard gain.

That gave UW a first down at the Hoosiers’ 14, but the drive stalled quickly after a handoff to fullback Mason Stokke gained 3 yards and a run for Garrett Groshek gained 1. Mertz tried to fit a ball into Pryor in the end zone, but he was in tight coverage between two defenders. Collin Larsh made a 29-yard field goal — his first attempt since a short field goal in the season-opener against Illinois six weeks ago — to get the Badgers on the board.

Those points broke a streak of 17 consecutive scoreless drives for the offense.

This story will be updated.

