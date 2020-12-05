Missed connection: Wisconsin Badgers' comeback effort denied as Indiana Hoosiers defense stands firm

The first half was a punt-fest outside of a key sequence that allowed Indiana to take the lead.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

What you need to know about the Wisconsin Badgers 2019 football season Review the University of Wisconsin 2019 football season, with players to watch and Big 10 stats comparison. Test your Badgers knowledge with the jersey number quiz!

After the Badgers had built some momentum and gotten onto IU’s side of the field late in the first quarter, Tiawan Mullen came untouched off the right side of the line and strip-sacked quarterback Graham Mertz, who never saw Mullen coming. Linebacker James Miller recovered the fumble to give the Hoosiers the ball near midfield.

Indiana engineered a 12-play drive after that, converting two third-down chances with quarterback sneaks. The biggest blow came on a 16-yard pass to Jacolby Hewitt, who was given more than 10 yards of cushion by cornerback Deron Harrell. Tuttle found tight end Peyton Hendershot in the back corner of the end zone to cap the series with a 1-yard score.

After falling behind, the Badgers put together their best drive of the first half, moving into the red zone for the first time. Tight end Jake Ferguson made a good move to get by a defender and convert a third-and-6 when the Badgers were still deep in their own territory, receiver Kendric Pryor drew a pass interference penalty to get the unit across midfield, then running back Jalen Berger busted through the left side of the line for a 19-yard gain.