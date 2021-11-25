Michigan State all in with Mel Tucker with 10-year deal

"We're excited to have Mel here for the next 10 years," United Wholesale Mortgage president and CEO Mat Ishbia, one of the donors funding Tucker's new deal, told The Associated Press in a telephone interview. "He's a winner. He represents Michigan State in a fantastic way and we're excited for the future.

"We got a winner and we're not letting a winner leave Michigan State. Mel didn't want to leave, but the reality is he's the hottest name in football."

The 49-year-old Tucker is getting a boost in pay as part of a long-term deal because of what he has done so far, and what has happened in the past at Michigan State.

After winning just two games in his debut during the pandemic-shortened season, Tucker has led one of college football's most surprising teams. The Spartans started the season unranked and overlooked and now have a chance to win 10 games and earn a spot in a New Year's Six bowl game.

Even before the championship-caliber program in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, announced it was parting ways with Ed Orgeron earlier this season, Tucker was mentioned as a candidate in part because he coached the Tigers' defensive backs under Saban in 2000 and has an impressive resume with stints on staffs at Ohio State and Georgia.