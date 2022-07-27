Mel Tucker praises former Wisconsin RB Jalen Berger's versatility in Michigan State's backfield

INDIANAPOLIS — Mel Tucker has his Michigan State football team trending upward.

The Spartans went 11-2 and won the Peach Bowl over Pittsburgh last season after going 2-5 in Tucker’s debut season. Tucker and his coaching staff will be asking a former University of Wisconsin running back to be a key contributor on offense this season as they try to replace Kenneth Walker III, last season’s Doak Walker Award and Big Ten running back of the year winner.

Jalen Berger, a four-star recruit in the Badgers’ 2020 class, transferred to Michigan State after he was dismissed from UW’s team in October. He’s competing with another transfer, Jarek Broussard, for the Spartans’ starting role.

“He’s a very talented young man,” Tucker said about Berger. “He really bought in right away to our culture and what we’re about. He’s really started to bond with teammates, he’s really opened up.

“I’m glad we got him.”

Tucker said one of Berger’s best traits is his versatility, capable of being a runner and receiver out of the backfield.

Berger was UW’s leading rusher during the COVID-shortened 2020 season, but he then fell on the depth chart entering the 2021 season. The State Journal reported after Berger’s dismissal that his attitude changed after UW landed transfer tailback Chez Mellusi last summer, and his dismissal came after he missed workouts and meetings.

Berger is in a similar situation at MSU, with Broussard — who was recruited by and played for Tucker at Colorado — joining the Spartans this summer.