Meet Tyler Jansey, Wisconsin football's first commitment of its 2023 class

The University of Wisconsin’s football program kicked off its class of 2023 in late January with the commitment of Tyler Jansey.
Jansey, who will enter his senior season at Batavia High School in Illinois this fall, is one of three players from the Land of Lincoln currently committed to the Badgers during this recruiting cycle.
Here are five things to know about Jansey, his impressive weight room numbers, recent official visit to UW and more.
First of the class
100% COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EjkteeZzKO— Tyler Jansey (@TylerJansey) January 28, 2022
Jansey publicly announced his intention to join the Badgers on Jan. 28. He had told two UW coaches about this decision a day earlier when they took a trip to Batavia High School.
“Coach (Paul) Chryst and coach (Bobby) April (III) were the first coaches to hear (about his commitment) and the first people to hear because they came into my school for a visit,” Jansey said. “And I was like, ‘Man, is the perfect time.’
“The night before, I was thinking about it a ton. I was like, ‘Dude, I just need to commit,’ and they were coming into school the next day, so it was the perfect time.”
People are also reading…
Jansey was the first commit of the 2023 class, and he needed to wait until May 6 to see another player to commit to UW. That total stood at six when speaking with the State Journal last week, but the count now sits at eight with recent announcements by outside linebacker Jordan Mayer and wide receiver Collin Dixon.
Jansey admitted he was surprised that more did not commit earlier, but he “wasn’t worried.”
“I knew that we were going to get a bunch of guys,” Jansey said. “With a program like Wisconsin, we’re gonna get a bunch of good guys.”
Why Wisconsin?
UW’s continued recruitment of Jansey, along with a couple other factors, played a role in the prep standout’s decision.
“I kind of just thought to myself, there’s not another school out there that has put the time they put into me and shown the interest they’ve shown in me,” Jansey said. “There’s not another school out there that has the culture that they have, and there’s not a school out there that will help me academically to be the best thing that I can be and develop me as the best player I could be.
“So when I put all that together, I was like, ‘What offer am I really waiting for? What other school am I really waiting to look at? I know this is home.’ So once I realized that, I was like, ‘Why not commit? Why not lock it in?’”
‘Just a freak’
Jansey told the State Journal he is 6-foot-1 and between 225-230 pounds. Batavia coach Dennis Piron said his standout linebacker is “one of the strongest athletes ever to go to our school,” later calling him “just a freak.”
The weight room numbers recorded by Jansey and provided by Piron back it up. Batavia’s board lists Jansey as having a 385-pound bench press, 490-pound squat and 610-pound deadlift.
“He only missed by a couple of pounds being No. 1 all-time, so I think he’s three pounds short of being the strongest bench, squat and deadlift guy in the history of our school,” Piron said. “So as a linebacker, that’s pretty doggone good.”
Jansey participates in track, running “all events under 800” meters. Piron, also Batavia’s track coach, marveled at Jansey’s ability to stick with his school’s best in the sport.
“Our 4x400 relay won the state championship in Illinois,” Piron said, “and he’s the guy that could train with the best of them and run with the best of them. And his anaerobic capacity, when you would go to check heart rate, would be phenomenal. His ability to be at or near his resting heart rate very quickly after activity was highly unusual.
“The kid is just … a machine and phenomenal, his ability to work out and train. He can train at an extremely high level and work with athletes of all different types.”
Impact at inside linebacker
Batavia runs a 3-4 defense, and Jansey has been successful at the inside linebacker position.
“He blitzes, plays the run, makes the calls, really is kind of the quarterback of that defense,” Piron said. “Being the really bright, intuitive and hard-working kid that he is, (he) does a good job of being a coach and a field general for us.”
Jansey characterized himself as an “extremely aggressive” linebacker who can go sideline to sideline. How would Piron describe his standout defender?
“Intense. Intense, intense. Very intense,” Piron said with a laugh.
How he is projected within UW’s defense
Jansey plans to enroll early, and both he and his high school coach expect him to play the same position at UW.
“A tackling machine, somebody that you expect to play with tremendous energy and enthusiasm and fly all over the football field,” Piron said about Jansey. “And he is that guy. He’s got a nonstop motor, a work ethic that’s as good as anybody you’ll ever have and really someone who’s very, very bright and likes to watch film.
“So you’re going to get a kid who’s going to be able to plug in there right away, and somebody you know is going to be a quick study with your schemes and able to execute at a high level for entire games. ... He’s an energizer bunny nonstop, just goes and goes.”
A recent trip to campus
Jansey took his official visit to UW with his parents and his younger brother the first weekend of June. Inside linebacker Tatum Grass acted as a host for the recruit during his stay, which included various meetings, tours, photo shoot and “so much food there.”
Two class of 2023 commits in town that weekend included Jansey and Arizona prep offensive lineman James Durand. Jansey noted he talked to Durand “a ton,” along with uncommitted four-star, top-100 linebacker Tackett Curtis “a lot” and two undecided three-star prospects from Illinois.
“I talked with (offensive lineman) Chris Terek a lot. I talked to (defensive back) Kahlil Tate a lot,” Jansey said. “We all were like a giant group that was always driving around, but then we’d separate at times. Yeah, I talked to all of them some.”
Durand told the State Journal last week that both he and Jansey, who have not officially entered their senior years of high school yet, already were discussing living together in a house after their freshman year as Badgers.
“Yeah, we did,” Jansey said with a laugh.
Get to know Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class
TYLER JANSEY
100% COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EjkteeZzKO— Tyler Jansey (@TylerJansey) January 28, 2022
Consensus three-star linebacker Tyler Jansey became the first member of the Badgers’ 2023 recruiting class when he announced his commitment on Jan. 28, 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker ranks as the 10th-best player in his class in Illinois, per Rivals. He had 36 tackles and 5½ sacks in a six-game season as a sophomore and followed that up with 88 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 11 games as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Jansey chose UW over offers from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and others.
JAMES DURAND
I want to thank basha football and basha high school. I want to thank Coach Kelly for everything. Lastly my family. I’m beyond excited to say that I have committed to further my education and football career at the University of Wisconsin! Joshua 1:9 Romans 11:36 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kob6QX1wnb— James Durand (@JamesDurand17) May 6, 2022
James Durand became the first offensive lineman in the 2023 class when he committed on May 6, 2022.
The Chandler, Arizona, product is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle/guard who had a number of offers. Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah were among his suitors. Durand visited UW in late March and received his offer that weekend.
Durand has quick feet and good balance, which allow him to wall off defenders in pass blocks.
JUSTIN ‘JT’ TAYLOR
Just a kid from Broadview,IL . Thank You to everybody who was there from the start. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r7cFEMUdcA— Justin "JT" Taylor.( 3💫) (@__justintaylor) May 14, 2022
Consensus three-star defensive back Justin Taylor became the first member of the secondary to join the class when he orally committed on May 13, 2022.
Taylor is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete who could play cornerback or safety at the next level. He held offers to Kansas State, Army, Air Force and others before committing to UW. The Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Illinois) product is a native of Broadview, Illinois.
His tape shows good speed and instincts when playing the ball in the air.
JAQUEZ KEYES
💯💯💯 COMMITTED to @BadgerFootball 🔴⚪️🦡. @Coach_AlJohnson @CoachWhitted @bobby_engram @jon_proto @CaseyRabach_61 @KellerChryst @CoachBostadUW @CoachAprilUW @FootballIronton @PendletonTrevon @J_maineKeyes @JerrodPendleton #OnWisconsin👐 #RBU🦡 pic.twitter.com/7TY1FOOd5Q— Jaquez keyes (@KeyesJaquez) May 14, 2022
The Badgers dipped into the talent-rich state of Ohio for talented running back Jaquez Keyes. Keys is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, but a three-star in 247Sports’ rankings.
Keyes’ relationship with UW moved quickly. He took a visit to UW on April 16 and tweeted he received an offer the next day. Keys orally committed to UW on May 13, 2022.
He’s listed at 6-foot-1, 205 pounds and his Twitter states he can run a 4.5-second 40-yard dash.
RODERICK ‘TREY’ PIERCE III
100% Committed!!! pic.twitter.com/hOOsudLtma— Trey Pierce (@trey2023_) May 19, 2022
UW recruiting success in Illinois continued with the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce. Pierce joined the class on May 19, 2022.
Pierce is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds and his recruitment was heating up when he committed to UW. He held offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and others. His highlight tapes show good upper-body strength and the ability to stay low and not get moved off his spot.
NATE WHITE
#committed ⚪️Let’s Work!⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sQ5LXtiUJQ— Nate White 💎 (@hollywoodN34) May 21, 2022
Three-star tailback Nate White from Milwaukee Rufus King became the sixth recruit in the 2023 class when he announced his decision in late May.
The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas and others before choosing UW. White averaged 8.6 yards per carry and had 20 touchdowns as a junior, according to WisSports.net statistics.
JORDAN MAYER
I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison. I am officially Home‼️ To my TJ teammates, Let’s go win another RING! Recruitment Closed🦡@MrMurrayTJ @CoachAprilUW @MikeCaputo_7 @jimleonhard @210ths @Evolve2tenths @wpialsportsnews @BREAL412 pic.twitter.com/0lOWWuHkXB— Jordan Mayer (@Jordanmayer33) June 12, 2022
UW added long and strong outside linebacker Jordan Mayer to the recruiting class on June 12, 2022.
Mayer, a three-star prospect listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, played defensive end in high school but will join the Badgers' outside linebacker room. The former Boston College commit was choosing between UW, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Mayer hails from Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.
COLLIN DIXON
Committed! 🔴⚪️@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/8PJG6INcTe— Collin Dixon (@CollinDixon_) June 13, 2022
Three-star athlete Collin Dixon had chances to play wide receiver and safety in college, but chose to join UW's wide receiver room.
The Tallmadge, Ohio, product had almost 1,500 receiving yards as a junior and had offers from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Purdue and others. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver committed June 13, a day after his official visit to UW.