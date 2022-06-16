Meet Tyler Jansey, Wisconsin football's first commitment of its 2023 class

The University of Wisconsin’s football program kicked off its class of 2023 in late January with the commitment of Tyler Jansey.

Jansey, who will enter his senior season at Batavia High School in Illinois this fall, is one of three players from the Land of Lincoln currently committed to the Badgers during this recruiting cycle.

Here are five things to know about Jansey, his impressive weight room numbers, recent official visit to UW and more.

First of the class

Jansey publicly announced his intention to join the Badgers on Jan. 28. He had told two UW coaches about this decision a day earlier when they took a trip to Batavia High School.

“Coach (Paul) Chryst and coach (Bobby) April (III) were the first coaches to hear (about his commitment) and the first people to hear because they came into my school for a visit,” Jansey said. “And I was like, ‘Man, is the perfect time.’

“The night before, I was thinking about it a ton. I was like, ‘Dude, I just need to commit,’ and they were coming into school the next day, so it was the perfect time.”

Jansey was the first commit of the 2023 class, and he needed to wait until May 6 to see another player to commit to UW. That total stood at six when speaking with the State Journal last week, but the count now sits at eight with recent announcements by outside linebacker Jordan Mayer and wide receiver Collin Dixon.

Jansey admitted he was surprised that more did not commit earlier, but he “wasn’t worried.”

“I knew that we were going to get a bunch of guys,” Jansey said. “With a program like Wisconsin, we’re gonna get a bunch of good guys.”

Why Wisconsin?

UW’s continued recruitment of Jansey, along with a couple other factors, played a role in the prep standout’s decision.

“I kind of just thought to myself, there’s not another school out there that has put the time they put into me and shown the interest they’ve shown in me,” Jansey said. “There’s not another school out there that has the culture that they have, and there’s not a school out there that will help me academically to be the best thing that I can be and develop me as the best player I could be.

“So when I put all that together, I was like, ‘What offer am I really waiting for? What other school am I really waiting to look at? I know this is home.’ So once I realized that, I was like, ‘Why not commit? Why not lock it in?’”

‘Just a freak’

Jansey told the State Journal he is 6-foot-1 and between 225-230 pounds. Batavia coach Dennis Piron said his standout linebacker is “one of the strongest athletes ever to go to our school,” later calling him “just a freak.”

The weight room numbers recorded by Jansey and provided by Piron back it up. Batavia’s board lists Jansey as having a 385-pound bench press, 490-pound squat and 610-pound deadlift.

“He only missed by a couple of pounds being No. 1 all-time, so I think he’s three pounds short of being the strongest bench, squat and deadlift guy in the history of our school,” Piron said. “So as a linebacker, that’s pretty doggone good.”

Jansey participates in track, running “all events under 800” meters. Piron, also Batavia’s track coach, marveled at Jansey’s ability to stick with his school’s best in the sport.

“Our 4x400 relay won the state championship in Illinois,” Piron said, “and he’s the guy that could train with the best of them and run with the best of them. And his anaerobic capacity, when you would go to check heart rate, would be phenomenal. His ability to be at or near his resting heart rate very quickly after activity was highly unusual.

“The kid is just … a machine and phenomenal, his ability to work out and train. He can train at an extremely high level and work with athletes of all different types.”

Impact at inside linebacker

Batavia runs a 3-4 defense, and Jansey has been successful at the inside linebacker position.

“He blitzes, plays the run, makes the calls, really is kind of the quarterback of that defense,” Piron said. “Being the really bright, intuitive and hard-working kid that he is, (he) does a good job of being a coach and a field general for us.”

Jansey characterized himself as an “extremely aggressive” linebacker who can go sideline to sideline. How would Piron describe his standout defender?

“Intense. Intense, intense. Very intense,” Piron said with a laugh.

How he is projected within UW’s defense

Jansey plans to enroll early, and both he and his high school coach expect him to play the same position at UW.

“A tackling machine, somebody that you expect to play with tremendous energy and enthusiasm and fly all over the football field,” Piron said about Jansey. “And he is that guy. He’s got a nonstop motor, a work ethic that’s as good as anybody you’ll ever have and really someone who’s very, very bright and likes to watch film.

“So you’re going to get a kid who’s going to be able to plug in there right away, and somebody you know is going to be a quick study with your schemes and able to execute at a high level for entire games. ... He’s an energizer bunny nonstop, just goes and goes.”

A recent trip to campus

Jansey took his official visit to UW with his parents and his younger brother the first weekend of June. Inside linebacker Tatum Grass acted as a host for the recruit during his stay, which included various meetings, tours, photo shoot and “so much food there.”

Two class of 2023 commits in town that weekend included Jansey and Arizona prep offensive lineman James Durand. Jansey noted he talked to Durand “a ton,” along with uncommitted four-star, top-100 linebacker Tackett Curtis “a lot” and two undecided three-star prospects from Illinois.

“I talked with (offensive lineman) Chris Terek a lot. I talked to (defensive back) Kahlil Tate a lot,” Jansey said. “We all were like a giant group that was always driving around, but then we’d separate at times. Yeah, I talked to all of them some.”

Durand told the State Journal last week that both he and Jansey, who have not officially entered their senior years of high school yet, already were discussing living together in a house after their freshman year as Badgers.

“Yeah, we did,” Jansey said with a laugh.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.