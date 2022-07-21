Meet Trech Kekahuna, Wisconsin football's 10th verbal commitment of its 2023 class

The University of Wisconsin found success in adding a couple of Hawaii natives to its football program in recent years. Its current class of 2023 holds another in verbal commit, projected wide receiver Trech Kekahuna.

About two-and-a-half weeks after his June public announcement, Kekahuna reflected upon his decision and declaring his intention to play for coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers.

“It's really like a big stepping stone in my life to get the school that I wanted to go to and fulfill my dreams, which is going to the next level and in the Big Ten Conference which is one of the big leagues in college football,” Kekahuna said. “And to do that before my senior year is really great, so I can just work on getting my craft better, getting faster and so I'm prepared for the Wisconsin Badgers.”

Here are five things to know about Kekahuna, his multiple travels to UW, how the Badgers could use him and more.

Camping one week leads to an offer …

Kekahuna took an unofficial visit last November to watch UW defeat division foe Nebraska, but he returned to UW in early June and participated in one of the Badgers’ summer camps. The recruit recalled how he worked with wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted.

Kekahuna, who also announced previous offers from Boise State, Hawaii and Nevada, tweeted one from the Badgers on June 6.

“The camp went really well, really well,” Kekahuna said. “You know me, I just showed off my talents, what God gave me. Showed the coaches what I can do and just be a coachable player, so I did that and came out with the offer.”

… and an official visit about two weeks later

Kekahuna and UW quickly set up an official visit thereafter, as he returned to Madison the weekend of June 18. Outside linebacker and fellow Hawaii native Nick Herbig took on hosting duties for his fellow Aloha State native, according to the commit.

What stood out the most to Kekahuna was the “support and love” received from the Wisconsin players and coaching staff.

“I just like how the coaches, they just welcomed me in like I was there for years,” Kekahuna said. “And even the players, they welcomed me into the locker room. They're all shaking my hands and saying what's up and all.”

Why Wisconsin?

Kekahuna believes it was the first day of his official visit that he committed to UW.

“We had some lunch with coach Chryst and we went up to his office,” Kekahuna said. “And then we're talking about the recruiting and how Wisconsin is, how he wants to see the big picture of how the Badgers are and how they roll. So we were up in their office, then I told coach Chryst that I wanted to commit here.”

The recruit kept the verbal commitment quiet until his unofficial announcement on June 19. He pointed again to the “love and support” the Badgers have given him as one of the reasons he decided to join the program, along with the atmosphere and facility.

“I was shaking hands, talking stories, just chatting up with them, catching up with them,” Kekahuna said.

Moving to Vegas

Kekahuna played at Saint Louis School. That is the same program based in Honolulu, Hawaii, that produced Herbig and new UW safety Kamo’i Latu, who transferred from Utah in late spring.

However, Kekahuna discussed how he will now head to play for Bishop Gorman High School, a prominent prep football program based in Las Vegas, for his senior season.

“Just living here my whole life, 17 years, like you always want to just try to do something different, so I figured go up there,” Kekahuna said. “And now I'm there, it's the stuff that they do.”

Kekahuna, who is rated a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, believes the Bishop Gorman staff will prepare him for UW and the next level. Both recruiting services list him at 5-foot-11 and between 180 (247Sports) and 185 (Rivals) pounds. The Gaels will use him in the same fashion as how the Crusaders utilized him, whether in the slot, as a wide receiver and as a tailback, according to the prospect.

How Wisconsin envisions him at the college level

UW looks at Kekahuna as a wide receiver, according to the commit. That places him as the second recruit for Whitted and his position group, which also includes three-star prospect Collin Dixon from Tallmadge, Ohio.

How does Kekahuna characterize himself as a wide receiver?

“I describe myself as a pretty quiet guy,” Kekahuna said. “Don't really talk on the field. There's a saying that my friend Nick told me, ‘Make money, not friends.’ So that's the thing that I do so I just keep humble on the field. And just an underdog guy that surprises a lot of coaches that I can do a lot of stuff.”