Meet Trech Kekahuna, Wisconsin football's 10th verbal commitment of its 2023 class

The University of Wisconsin found success in adding a couple of Hawaii natives to its football program in recent years. Its current class of 2023 holds another in verbal commit, projected wide receiver Trech Kekahuna.
About two-and-a-half weeks after his June public announcement, Kekahuna reflected upon his decision and declaring his intention to play for coach Paul Chryst and the Badgers.
“It's really like a big stepping stone in my life to get the school that I wanted to go to and fulfill my dreams, which is going to the next level and in the Big Ten Conference which is one of the big leagues in college football,” Kekahuna said. “And to do that before my senior year is really great, so I can just work on getting my craft better, getting faster and so I'm prepared for the Wisconsin Badgers.”
Here are five things to know about Kekahuna, his multiple travels to UW, how the Badgers could use him and more.
Camping one week leads to an offer …
Kekahuna took an unofficial visit last November to watch UW defeat division foe Nebraska, but he returned to UW in early June and participated in one of the Badgers’ summer camps. The recruit recalled how he worked with wide receivers coach Alvis Whitted.
Kekahuna, who also announced previous offers from Boise State, Hawaii and Nevada, tweeted one from the Badgers on June 6.
“The camp went really well, really well,” Kekahuna said. “You know me, I just showed off my talents, what God gave me. Showed the coaches what I can do and just be a coachable player, so I did that and came out with the offer.”
… and an official visit about two weeks later
Kekahuna and UW quickly set up an official visit thereafter, as he returned to Madison the weekend of June 18. Outside linebacker and fellow Hawaii native Nick Herbig took on hosting duties for his fellow Aloha State native, according to the commit.
What stood out the most to Kekahuna was the “support and love” received from the Wisconsin players and coaching staff.
“I just like how the coaches, they just welcomed me in like I was there for years,” Kekahuna said. “And even the players, they welcomed me into the locker room. They're all shaking my hands and saying what's up and all.”
Why Wisconsin?
100% committed!!🔴⚪️ #gobadgers🦡#OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/6JFyv2JyWZ— trechkekahuna (@trechkekahuna) June 19, 2022
Kekahuna believes it was the first day of his official visit that he committed to UW.
“We had some lunch with coach Chryst and we went up to his office,” Kekahuna said. “And then we're talking about the recruiting and how Wisconsin is, how he wants to see the big picture of how the Badgers are and how they roll. So we were up in their office, then I told coach Chryst that I wanted to commit here.”
The recruit kept the verbal commitment quiet until his unofficial announcement on June 19. He pointed again to the “love and support” the Badgers have given him as one of the reasons he decided to join the program, along with the atmosphere and facility.
“I was shaking hands, talking stories, just chatting up with them, catching up with them,” Kekahuna said.
Moving to Vegas
Kekahuna played at Saint Louis School. That is the same program based in Honolulu, Hawaii, that produced Herbig and new UW safety Kamo’i Latu, who transferred from Utah in late spring.
However, Kekahuna discussed how he will now head to play for Bishop Gorman High School, a prominent prep football program based in Las Vegas, for his senior season.
“Just living here my whole life, 17 years, like you always want to just try to do something different, so I figured go up there,” Kekahuna said. “And now I'm there, it's the stuff that they do.”
Kekahuna, who is rated a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, believes the Bishop Gorman staff will prepare him for UW and the next level. Both recruiting services list him at 5-foot-11 and between 180 (247Sports) and 185 (Rivals) pounds. The Gaels will use him in the same fashion as how the Crusaders utilized him, whether in the slot, as a wide receiver and as a tailback, according to the prospect.
How Wisconsin envisions him at the college level
UW looks at Kekahuna as a wide receiver, according to the commit. That places him as the second recruit for Whitted and his position group, which also includes three-star prospect Collin Dixon from Tallmadge, Ohio.
How does Kekahuna characterize himself as a wide receiver?
“I describe myself as a pretty quiet guy,” Kekahuna said. “Don't really talk on the field. There's a saying that my friend Nick told me, ‘Make money, not friends.’ So that's the thing that I do so I just keep humble on the field. And just an underdog guy that surprises a lot of coaches that I can do a lot of stuff.”
Get to know Wisconsin football's 2023 recruiting class
TYLER JANSEY
100% COMMITTED ⚪️🔴 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/EjkteeZzKO— Tyler Jansey (@TylerJansey) January 28, 2022
Consensus three-star linebacker Tyler Jansey became the first member of the Badgers’ 2023 recruiting class when he announced his commitment on Jan. 28, 2022.
The 6-foot-1, 225-pound inside linebacker ranks as the 10th-best player in his class in Illinois, per Rivals. He had 36 tackles and 5½ sacks in a six-game season as a sophomore and followed that up with 88 tackles and 16 tackles for loss in 11 games as a junior, according to MaxPreps. Jansey chose UW over offers from Eastern Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Toledo, Miami (Ohio) and others.
JAMES DURAND
I want to thank basha football and basha high school. I want to thank Coach Kelly for everything. Lastly my family. I’m beyond excited to say that I have committed to further my education and football career at the University of Wisconsin! Joshua 1:9 Romans 11:36 #OnWisconsin pic.twitter.com/kob6QX1wnb— James Durand (@JamesDurand17) May 6, 2022
James Durand became the first offensive lineman in the 2023 class when he committed on May 6, 2022.
The Chandler, Arizona, product is a 6-foot-6, 285-pound tackle/guard who had a number of offers. Arizona, BYU, California, Colorado, Indiana, Iowa State, Oregon State and Utah were among his suitors. Durand visited UW in late March and received his offer that weekend.
JUSTIN ‘JT’ TAYLOR
Just a kid from Broadview,IL . Thank You to everybody who was there from the start. #Blessed pic.twitter.com/r7cFEMUdcA— Justin "JT" Taylor.( 3💫) (@__justintaylor) May 14, 2022
Consensus three-star defensive back Justin Taylor became the first member of the secondary to join the class when he orally committed on May 13, 2022.
Taylor is a 6-foot, 185-pound athlete who could play cornerback or safety at the next level. He held offers to Kansas State, Army, Air Force and others before committing to UW. The Nazareth Academy (La Grange Park, Illinois) product is a native of Broadview, Illinois.
JAQUEZ KEYES
💯💯💯 COMMITTED to @BadgerFootball 🔴⚪️🦡. @Coach_AlJohnson @CoachWhitted @bobby_engram @jon_proto @CaseyRabach_61 @KellerChryst @CoachBostadUW @CoachAprilUW @FootballIronton @PendletonTrevon @J_maineKeyes @JerrodPendleton #OnWisconsin👐 #RBU🦡 pic.twitter.com/7TY1FOOd5Q— Jaquez keyes (@KeyesJaquez) May 14, 2022
The Badgers dipped into the talent-rich state of Ohio for talented running back Jaquez Keyes. Keys is a four-star prospect according to Rivals, but a three-star in 247Sports’ rankings.
Keyes’ relationship with UW moved quickly. He took a visit to UW on April 16 and tweeted he received an offer the next day. Keys orally committed to UW on May 13, 2022.
RODERICK ‘TREY’ PIERCE III
100% Committed!!! pic.twitter.com/hOOsudLtma— Trey Pierce (@trey2023_) May 19, 2022
UW recruiting success in Illinois continued with the commitment of three-star defensive lineman Trey Pierce. Pierce joined the class on May 19, 2022.
Pierce is listed at 6-foot-3 and 280 pounds and his recruitment was heating up when he committed to UW. He held offers from Iowa State, Illinois, Minnesota, Purdue and others. His highlight tapes show good upper-body strength and the ability to stay low and not get moved off his spot.
NATE WHITE
#committed ⚪️Let’s Work!⚪️ pic.twitter.com/sQ5LXtiUJQ— Nate White 💎 (@hollywoodN34) May 21, 2022
Three-star tailback Nate White from Milwaukee Rufus King became the sixth recruit in the 2023 class when he announced his decision in late May.
The 6-foot, 175-pound speedster had offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Purdue, Kansas and others before choosing UW. White averaged 8.6 yards per carry and had 20 touchdowns as a junior, according to WisSports.net statistics.
JORDAN MAYER
I couldn’t wait any longer, no other place like Madison. I am officially Home‼️ To my TJ teammates, Let’s go win another RING! Recruitment Closed🦡@MrMurrayTJ @CoachAprilUW @MikeCaputo_7 @jimleonhard @210ths @Evolve2tenths @wpialsportsnews @BREAL412 pic.twitter.com/0lOWWuHkXB— Jordan Mayer (@Jordanmayer33) June 12, 2022
UW added long and strong outside linebacker Jordan Mayer to the recruiting class on June 12, 2022.
Mayer, a three-star prospect listed at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, played defensive end in high school but will join the Badgers' outside linebacker room. The former Boston College commit was choosing between UW, Cincinnati, West Virginia and Virginia Tech. Mayer hails from Jefferson Hills, Pennsylvania.
COLLIN DIXON
Committed! 🔴⚪️@BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/8PJG6INcTe— Collin Dixon (@CollinDixon_) June 13, 2022
Three-star athlete Collin Dixon had chances to play wide receiver and safety in college, but chose to join UW's wide receiver room.
The Tallmadge, Ohio, product had almost 1,500 receiving yards as a junior and had offers from Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Purdue and others. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound receiver committed June 13, a day after his official visit to UW.
A.J. TISDELL
Committed❤️, Let’s get this money💰. @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/nuxrn1JMWU— A.J. Tisdell (@TisdellAj) June 16, 2022
UW defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat dipped into Texas to secure a commitment from rising cornerback prospect A.J. Tisdell.
The College Station native is a three-star recruit according to Rivals and he held offers from Baylor, California, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and others before choosing UW. Listed at 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Tisdell shows fluidity in his hips and strong hands at the point of attack.
TRECH KEKAHUNA
Three-star receiver prospect Trech Kekahuna added another member to the Hawaii to UW pipeline when he orally committed on June 19.
Kekahuna, listed at 5-foot-11 and 180 pounds, attended Saint Louis High School in Honolulu, the same program that produced UW outside linebacker Nick Herbig. Kekahuna is slated to play his senior season at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas.
JACE ARNOLD
𝐀𝐥𝐥 𝐈 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐰𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐲 𝐦𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐞 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐦𝐞. 𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡 𝐰𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐫. 𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐋𝐨𝐯𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮❤️🤍. 100% percent committed Go Badgers 🦡🔴 pic.twitter.com/ikdAWA35Uf— Jace Arnold (@Jacearn21) June 22, 2022
The Badgers pulled four-star cornerback Jace Arnold out of Georgia to secure their 11th commitment of the class on June 22.
Arnold, a 5-foot-11, 184-pound prospect from Marietta, had offers from Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt, among others.
JAMEL HOWARD JR.
Stamped📍 @CoachKolodziej pic.twitter.com/fZhqkBgS2e— Jamel howard Jr5️⃣8️⃣ (@HJ_Jr58) June 27, 2022
UW snagged another recruit out of Illinois when Jamel Howard Jr. announced his commitment to the Badgers on June 26, 2022.
Howard is a 6-foot-2, 320-pound interior defensive lineman out of Marist High School in Chicago and a three-star prospect per both 247Sports and Rivals. Howard's high school film shows an explosive lower-body that allows him to blow offensive linemen off the ball.
CHRISTOPHER TEREK
Committed! #OnWisconsin @HitterFootball @john_sig85 @BadgerFootball @EDGYTIM @AllenTrieu @Rivals_Clint pic.twitter.com/oASi4MTv7l— Christopher Terek (@cterek77) June 29, 2022
UW landed a fifth recruit out of Illinois when Chris Terek (Glen Ellyn, Illinois) committed on June 29, 2022.
Terek is a 6-foot-6, 290-pound offensive lineman who is most likely to fit at tackle in the Badgers system. The Glenbard West High School product picked the Badgers over offers from Illinois, Iowa, Michigan and others.
