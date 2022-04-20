Meet the Wisconsin football graduate assistant who's been a 'blessing' for the program's QBs

A graduate assistant has one of the most important coaching roles of the season for the University of Wisconsin football team.

Development of quarterback Graham Mertz, who’s expected to start for the third consecutive season, is a must and backups Chase Wolf, Deacon Hill and Myles Burkett need to improve so the drop-off behind Mertz isn’t as steep. The need for better quarterback play is obvious after UW completed just 59% of its passes last season and had more interceptions (13) than passing touchdowns (11).

In steps Keller Chryst, who moves from the defensive side of the ball to tag-teaming the quarterback position with offensive coordinator and listed quarterback coach Bobby Engram. Chryst is the nephew of UW coach Paul Chryst and son of Geep Chryst, a longtime NFL assistant who is now the tight ends coach at California under former coach Justin Wilcox, a former UW defensive coordinator.

Keller has been leading the quarterbacks through drills and helping them pick up the intricacies of Engram’s new offense throughout spring practices.

“I’d maybe call him like the head of QB operations,” said Burkett, a freshman from Franklin. “He handles the technical stuff, whether it's like running meetings, scheduling meetings, being the on-field guide to handle the more technical questions you have.”

Keller Chryst was a four-star quarterback recruit out of Palo Alto High School and was fielding offers from the likes of Georgia and Southern Cal before committing to Stanford. He played in 23 games, becoming the starter in 2016 after the Cardinal went 4-3 to start the season. Keller led the team to five consecutive wins to end the regular season, then tore the ACL in his right knee in the second quarter of the Sun Bowl against North Carolina.

He battled freshman K.J. Costello for the starting role throughout the 2017 season, then left the program as a graduate transfer. He landed at Tennessee and became a team captain but didn’t win the starting job. He garnered a few NFL rookie camp invites and in-season tryouts, but he didn’t make a roster. Keller’s playing career ended in The Spring League in 2020, though he was on the TSL Aviators’ roster last season.

Keller joined the family business of coaching and can be seen going over plays with Mertz in between 11-on-11 drives, and drilling footwork and throwing mechanics during individual periods.

“He just gets it,” Mertz said about Keller. “He played quarterback in college and he knows all the layers to it and the idea that you’ve truly got to be a complete quarterback. And it's fun because there’s a bunch of little stuff that we do together. It’s cool to have that relationship.”

UW doesn’t make graduate assistants available for interviews, so Keller Chryst didn’t speak with the State Journal .

UW’s quarterbacks have had a variety of voices in their meeting room the past few seasons. Jon Budmayr was the QB coach in 2020 but missed significant time due to COVID-19, then left in the offseason to become the offensive coordinator at Colorado State. He’s now an offensive analyst at Iowa.

Paul Chryst was UW’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach last season, giving himself roles he was comfortable with, but he was spread somewhat thin as he added those duties to his head coaching responsibilities.

Paul Chryst enlisted Bobby Dunn, a former graduate assistant who was promoted to analyst last year, to help with quarterbacks in 2021. He met and watched film with quarterbacks on the side so Chryst could focus on Mertz, Wolf and the rest of the two-deep on offense.

Engram and Keller Chryst now lead the position, with multiple players describing a balance between Engram’s perspective on the entire offense and Keller’s detail on QB fundamentals.

“It's cool because he knows it's a different game now as far as like … you’ve got to train things like your eyes,” Mertz said. “No one's ever talked about, ‘Oh, you’ve got to train your eyes.’ He brought that in and we do stuff on off days and then before practice just to get your eyes really working, going from short distance to long distance really quickly.”

Keller’s relatability is one of his greatest strengths, according to his players. He’s able to empathize with their struggles, and there have been some for each QB during spring practices, but also show them the things they’re doing correctly that they can build on.

“I think it's a huge blessing and privilege to have him here,” Hill said. “He's been there, done that. He's played with the best of the best, and he knows everything you're going through. He's been there and gone through everything that you're about to go through or you're currently going through. He can teach you how to get out of it, how to deal with stuff. It's really nice to have him here.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.